DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone With 60fps 4K Video Support, 34-Minute Flight-Time Launched: All Details

DJI Mini Pro 3 price start at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,981).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 11 May 2022 12:57 IST
Photo Credit: DJI

DJI's new Mini 3 Pro comes with Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing technology

Highlights
  • The DJI Mini 3 Pro is now available for pre-order in US
  • DJI also launched DJI RC, new touchscreen operated remote controller
  • DJI expects to start shipping the Mini Pro 3 in late-May

DJI Mini 3 Pro has been unveiled as the latest addition to the DJI's Mini Drones lineup. The new lightweight and portable camera drone weighs less than 249 grams and can fly for a maximum time of 34 minutes. The drone offers more built-in features along with better flight and camera performance than its predecessors, the Mini 2, Mavic Mini, and Mini SE, the company claims. Launched in November 2020, DJI Mini 2 could only record up to 30 frames per second 4K resolution videos. In DJI Mini 3 Pro, the company has upgraded the drone's video recording capabilities to up to 60 frames per second 4K resolutions videos. DJI has also launched its new remote controller called the DJI RC. The new controller comes with a 5.5-inch built-in touchscreen which eliminates the need of a smartphone to be attached to the controller. The controller comes preloaded with DJI Fly application.

DJI Mini 3 Pro, RC price and availability

DJI's new mini drone is available for pre-order in US on DJI's website. The price of the drone start from $699 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for DJI Mini 3 Pro without a remote controller and is compatible with the previous generation drones' RC-N1 remote controllers. The price of the drone bundled with the RC-N1 controller rises to $759 (roughly Rs. 58,600). DJI Mini 3 Pro with company's latest touchscreen controller DJI RC will cost $909 (roughly Rs. 70,200).

The company expects to start shipping the product by late-May. There is no information on the international availability or pricing of the DJI Mini 3 Pro.

DJI Mini 3 Pro Specifications

DJI's latest addition to the Mini Drone lineup can record 4K resolution videos at 60 frames per second. The drone can fly for a maximum time of 34 minutes and weighs under 249 grams. The DJI Mini 2 had a maximum flight time of 31 minutes.

To bridge the gap between features of DJI's bigger Air, Mavic series and DJI's smaller Mini Drone lineup, company has included the intelligent capturing modes in the Mini 3 Pro. The drone sports a 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture and take images of up to 48-megapixel. The camera can rotate 90 degrees for better vertical shooting.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro comes with an extend flight battery option as well that extends the maximum flight time to 47 minutes. The drone also comes with the O3 transmission system that delivers 1080p live feed from a distance of up to 12km.

The new drone comes with dual-vision sensors on the front and back for a safer flight and a redesigned gimbal. The Mini 3 Pro also features Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing. The forward, backward, and downward visual sensors enable the Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) 4.0 that helps the drone determine safer paths.

DJI Mini 3 Pro brings a lot of features for the size of the drone over its predecessors. The newly added sensors make the DJI Mini 3 Pro the first drone in the Mini Drone lineup to integrate APAS and FocusTrack. DJI started the Mini Drone lineup with the DJI Mavic Mini in October 2019 and has launched four drones in the lineup since Mavic Mini's launch.

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

