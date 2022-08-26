DJI Avata first-person view (FPV) drone launched on Thursday. It is designed to work in tandem with the new DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Motion Controller for an immersive flight experience. It sports a compact and lightweight build designed for tight spaces. In addition, this drone comes with inbuilt propeller guards, which are said to make it bounce back and stay in the air if it comes in contact with an obstacle during flight. The DJI Avata FPV drone supports 4K ultra-wide angle recording and comes with image stabilisation features like RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady.

DJI Avata price, availability

DJI's new FPV drone, DJI Avata, is available on its official site for $629 (roughly Rs. 50,000). There are also two combos available that include accessories along with DJI FPV Goggles V2/ DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Motion Controller which cost $1,168 and $1,388.

DJI Avata specifications, features

The DJI Avata FPV drone is equipped with a 48-megapixel 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture. It supports 4K ultra-wide angle 155 degrees recording. This drone comes with RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady technologies to reduce camera shake and ensure smooth video capture.

It is equipped with a 2420mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 18 minutes of flight time. The DJI Avata is claimed to have a max flight range of about 11.6km. There is also up to 20GB of onboard storage. The drone has a rugged design with inbuilt propeller guards. It is claimed to have an operating temperature range of -10 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The DJI Avata FPV drone features downward binocular vision and ToF infrared sensors that detect obstacles below the drone during low-altitude and indoor flights. It also includes a Turtle mode feature that assists it in getting back up should the drone fall on its back.

This drone is fitted with omnidirectional antennas that can provide up to 1080p video transmission at up to 100 fps with a maximum video latency of 30 milliseconds. DJI Avata is claimed to have a video transmission range of up to 10km.