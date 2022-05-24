Canon EOS R7 and Canon EOS R10 mirrorless cameras were launched in India on Tuesday. The Japanese company says that these are the first cameras in the EOS R mirrorless system to come equipped with APS-C image sensors. Alongside these new cameras, Canon has also launched two new kit lens options: the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM. These new lenses can also be mounted directly onto full-frame Canon EOS R system cameras.

Canon EOS R7 and Canon EOS R10 price, availability

The Canon EOS R7 body only price is set at Rs. 1,27,995, and if you pair it with the RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens, it can be purchased for Rs. 1,64,995.

In the meanwhile, the Canon EOS R10 body only is priced at Rs. 80,995, and with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, it costs Rs. 90,995.

The Canon EOS R10 can also be paired with RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens for Rs. 1,17,995.

The standalone RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens price is Rs. 28,995, and the price of RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM lens is Rs. 45,995.

These Canon products will be available for purchase in July 2022.

Canon EOS R7 and Canon EOS R10 specifications

The Canon EOS R7 comes equipped with a 32.5-megapixel sensor, and features an in-body image stabilisation, weather-sealing as well as dual SD card slots. The Canon EOS R10 has a smaller form-factor and gets a 24.2-megapixel sensor as well as a built-in flash. Both the cameras have DIGIC X image processing engine, and a new autofocusing (AF) technology for a responsive and reliable autofocusing. Canon says that both the cameras are capable of high-speed continuous shooting (up to 15fps) in mechanical and electronic first-curtain shutter modes (with AF/AE tracking).

Both Canon EOS R7 and Canon EOS R10 cameras feature a RAW burst mode that captures full-resolution RAW images at up to 30fps. The mode supports pre-shooting, which starts recording the scene up to 0.5 second before the shutter is released, the Japanese company says. The Canon EOS R7 is said to be the first APS-C EOS camera to feature the sensor-shift type 5-axis In-Body IS mechanism. Additionally, both the cameras feature Movie Digital IS, which conducts 5-axis image stabilisation for vibration-free videos.

When it comes to video recording, the Canon EOS R7 can use 7K oversampling to record high-quality 4K UHD video at up to 30p in the new 4K UHD Fine mode. It shoots uncropped 4K 60p recording in 4K UHD Standard mode. The Canon EOS R10 is capable of high-quality 4K UHD Fine 30p video achieved by 6K oversampling. Both cameras also have a built-in telephoto effect.

As far as lens compatibility is concerned, the new Canon EOS R7 and Canon EOS R10 cameras can also use RF lenses designed for full-frame cameras, besides the RF-S lenses - developed specifically for APS-C EOS R cameras.

The new Canon RF-S lenses - RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM - are lightweight as well as have a compact form factor. The RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM is a standard zoom lens with a focal length range of 29-72mm in full-frame equivalent terms. The RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM is a superzoom lens that covers a larger focal length range of 29-240mm in full-frame equivalent terms.