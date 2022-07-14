Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Amazon’s Ring Unit Gave Police Data Without User Consent 11 Times in 2022, US Lawmaker Says

Amazon’s Ring Unit Gave Police Data Without User Consent 11 Times in 2022, US Lawmaker Says

Amazon's Neighbors Public Safety Service allows police and others to ask Ring owners for footage.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2022 10:53 IST
Amazon’s Ring Unit Gave Police Data Without User Consent 11 Times in 2022, US Lawmaker Says

The company said that it had 2,161 law enforcement agencies

Highlights
  • Amazon's Ring said in a statement that it followed the law
  • Huseman declined to specify when Ring technology can capture audio
  • Amazon said it provided the video under emergency circumstances

Amazon.com's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.

Amazon said it provided the video under emergency circumstances. Senator Edward Markey, a lawmaker interested in privacy, on Wednesday released a letter from Amazon on the topic that was a response to his enquiry to the company.

"In each instance, Ring made a good-faith determination that there was an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to a person requiring disclosure of information without delay," wrote Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy for Amazon.

The company also said that it had 2,161 law enforcement agencies on its Neighbors Public Safety Service, which allows police and others to ask Ring owners for footage.

"Increasing law enforcement reliance on private surveillance creates a crisis of accountability," Markey said in a statement.

Amazon's Ring said in a statement that it followed the law.

"The law authorises companies like Ring to provide information to government entities if the company believes that an emergency involving danger of death or serious physical injury to any person, such as a kidnapping or an attempted murder, requires disclosure without delay," the company said in a statement.

In the letter, Huseman declined to specify when Ring technology can capture audio and how sensitive the audio recordings are. Users can easily disable audio.

He also declined to pledge to make end-to-end encryption the default for Ring data. End-to-end encryption is available although it would disable some features.

Markey said that he was concerned that Amazon and other tech companies would begin using biometric data in their systems and noted that he and others had introduced a bill aimed at restricting law enforcement access to such information.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Ring, Amazon .com
Tesla Autopilot Executive Departs Ahead of Elon Musk’s Plans to Achieve Full Self-Driving Capability
Bitcoin, Ether Rise Again Pulling Up Majority Altcoins, Stablecoins See Dips

Related Stories

Amazon’s Ring Unit Gave Police Data Without User Consent 11 Times in 2022, US Lawmaker Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  2. Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of First Electric Sedan
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  5. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  6. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
  9. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  10. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Chinese Official Sacked for Negligence, Video Game Addiction; Faces Criminal Investigation
  2. Reddit Is Making GIF Comments Open to All Following Powerups Shut Down
  3. Google Cloud to Adopt Arm-Based Ampere Chips, Increasing Pressure on AMD, Intel
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Carrier, Unlocked Models Surface on FCC Database
  5. Crossbeats Slide TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  6. Twitter Says No Companywide Layoffs Planned Ahead of Legal Battle Over Sale to Elon Musk
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Rise Again Pulling Up Majority Altcoins, Stablecoins See Dips
  8. Amazon’s Ring Unit Gave Police Data Without User Consent 11 Times in 2022, US Lawmaker Says
  9. Tesla Autopilot Executive Departs Ahead of Elon Musk’s Plans to Achieve Full Self-Driving Capability
  10. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.