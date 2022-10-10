Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Cameras

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is in its third week with discounts on a wide range of devices, including cameras.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 10 October 2022 22:40 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Cameras

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The limited-time offers are only till the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale ends

Highlights
  • Amazon has also listed bank offers in addition to these deals
  • Cameras from brands like Canon, Nikon are available on sale
  • The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 is available on Amazon at Rs. 8,499

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, which began last month on September 23, has now started the 'Extra Happiness Days' sale. The current sale brings in a range of discounts and offers for the customers who make purchases on the e-commerce site. Customers making payment through Axis Bank, Citi Bank, or ICICI Bank can avail an instant discount of up to 10 percent. During the ongoing sale, we have curated a list of some of the best camera deals from companies including Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Fujifilm and others. Buying these cameras come bundled with exchange and No-Cost EMI offers, further reducing the prices of the devices. However, the limited-time offers are only till the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale ends.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best offers on cameras

Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.0MP DSLR Camera (Rs. 40,990)

With a 25 percent discount on the launch price of Rs. 54,990, the Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.0MP DSLR Camera is available at a price of just Rs. 40,990. The camera features a 3-inch TFT LCD display. It comes with a battery life of approximately 360 images, and supports AA Alkaline battery. This DSLR camera from Panasonic also comes with connectivity support HDMI, USB and Wi-Fi.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,990 (MRP Rs. 54,990)

Canon EOS 200D II DSLR Camera (Rs. 62,999)

The DSLR camera from Canon comes with several features including self-timer, several image formats and eight image processors. The Canon EOS 200D II DSLR Camera gets a 3-inch TFT display, with touchscreen as well as LCD display. However, it only provides Wi-Fi connectivity. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale is providing a 7 percent discount on the original price which can be combined with others offers to bring the current effective price of Rs. 55,990 further down.

Buy now at: Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 59,995)

GoPro HERO9 Black Waterproof Digital Action Camera (Rs. 35,990)

Amazon is selling the GoPro Hero9 Black Camera at a discount of 27 percent during the ongoing festive season sale, bringing the price down to Rs. 35,990. The interested buyers can also avail an additional Rs. 750 discount with the bank offers. The camera comes with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity support. With Hero9 Black, GoPro featured the front-facing display for the first time. The camera comes with a mode button, a power button, and a single water-sealed compartment for the microSD card and battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 49,550)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 (Rs. 8,499) (MRP Rs. 9,499)

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40, with a 11 percent discount, is available on Amazon at Rs. 8,499. Launched in 2021, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 runs on AA-size alkaline batteries and the developed photo rolls out from the top. The camera comes with automatic exposure feature, and also optimises the shutter speed and flash output. It also features a “selfie mode”.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 9,499)

Nikon D7500 20.9MP DSLR Camera (Rs. 69,990)

The Nikon D7500 20.9MP DSLR Camera) comes with an Expeed 5 image processor, making the camera capable of recording video in 4k. There's also support for Nikon's SnapBridge connectivity feature with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The camera also has a 3.2-inch touchscreen display with tilt functionality.

Buy now at: Rs. 69,990 (MRP Rs. 94,995)

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.0MP DSLR Camera

Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.0MP DSLR Camera

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Camera Type DSLR Camera
Effective Pixels 16 MP
Sensor Type MOS
Display Type TFT LCD
Display Size 3 inch
Battery Type AA Alkaline Battery
Touchscreen Yes
Canon EOS 200D II DSLR Camera

Canon EOS 200D II DSLR Camera

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Camera Type DSLR Camera
Effective Pixels 24.1 MP
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type TFT
Display Size 3 inch
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen Yes
GoPro Hero9 Black

GoPro Hero9 Black

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Photo quality
  • Video quality
  • Features
  • Battery life
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Rugged design
  • Excellent stabilisation
  • Improved battery life
  • Feature-rich software and app
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • UI can be sluggish
  • Average low-light performance
Read detailed GoPro Hero9 Black review
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type TFT LCD
Touchscreen Yes
Nikon D7500 20.9MP DSLR Camera

Nikon D7500 20.9MP DSLR Camera

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Camera Type DSLR Camera
Effective Pixels 20.9 MP
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type TFT LCD
Display Size 3.2 inch
Battery Type Lithium ion
Touchscreen No
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale is currently underway. Check out our list of some of the best deals currently available on cameras from popular brands like Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Fujifilm and others
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
Dapper Labs Suspends Russian Accounts From Accessing Services to Comply With Latest EU Sanctions
Indian Startups Will Soon Launch Space Satellites: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Cameras
