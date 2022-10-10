Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, which began last month on September 23, has now started the 'Extra Happiness Days' sale. The current sale brings in a range of discounts and offers for the customers who make purchases on the e-commerce site. Customers making payment through Axis Bank, Citi Bank, or ICICI Bank can avail an instant discount of up to 10 percent. During the ongoing sale, we have curated a list of some of the best camera deals from companies including Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Fujifilm and others. Buying these cameras come bundled with exchange and No-Cost EMI offers, further reducing the prices of the devices. However, the limited-time offers are only till the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale ends.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best offers on cameras

Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.0MP DSLR Camera (Rs. 40,990)

With a 25 percent discount on the launch price of Rs. 54,990, the Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.0MP DSLR Camera is available at a price of just Rs. 40,990. The camera features a 3-inch TFT LCD display. It comes with a battery life of approximately 360 images, and supports AA Alkaline battery. This DSLR camera from Panasonic also comes with connectivity support HDMI, USB and Wi-Fi.

Canon EOS 200D II DSLR Camera (Rs. 62,999)

The DSLR camera from Canon comes with several features including self-timer, several image formats and eight image processors. The Canon EOS 200D II DSLR Camera gets a 3-inch TFT display, with touchscreen as well as LCD display. However, it only provides Wi-Fi connectivity. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale is providing a 7 percent discount on the original price which can be combined with others offers to bring the current effective price of Rs. 55,990 further down.

GoPro HERO9 Black Waterproof Digital Action Camera (Rs. 35,990)

Amazon is selling the GoPro Hero9 Black Camera at a discount of 27 percent during the ongoing festive season sale, bringing the price down to Rs. 35,990. The interested buyers can also avail an additional Rs. 750 discount with the bank offers. The camera comes with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity support. With Hero9 Black, GoPro featured the front-facing display for the first time. The camera comes with a mode button, a power button, and a single water-sealed compartment for the microSD card and battery.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 (Rs. 8,499) (MRP Rs. 9,499)

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40, with a 11 percent discount, is available on Amazon at Rs. 8,499. Launched in 2021, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 runs on AA-size alkaline batteries and the developed photo rolls out from the top. The camera comes with automatic exposure feature, and also optimises the shutter speed and flash output. It also features a “selfie mode”.

Nikon D7500 20.9MP DSLR Camera (Rs. 69,990)

The Nikon D7500 20.9MP DSLR Camera) comes with an Expeed 5 image processor, making the camera capable of recording video in 4k. There's also support for Nikon's SnapBridge connectivity feature with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The camera also has a 3.2-inch touchscreen display with tilt functionality.

