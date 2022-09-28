Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals for Content Creators

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently underway with offers and discounts on a wide range of products. The e-commerce website has also partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail of exchange offers, Amazon Pay-based offers, and coupon discounts. Apart from smartphones and electronics, you can buy accessories and gadgets for vlogging as well.

Here we've handpicked some of the best deals on gadgets for digital creators. This ranges from microphones to 360 cameras.

Sony ZV-1

Amazon is offering the Sony ZV-1 digital camera for Rs. 59,890 during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Interested buyers can also avail of Rs. 300 cashback and 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. The Sony ZV-1 is currently listed on the company website for Rs. 67,990. It weighs 294 grams, light enough for vloggers to carry.

GoPro Volta

The GoPro Volta, which was launched in India for Rs. 13,500, is available for Rs. 11,290 during the sale. Interested customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 750 for purchases using an SBI credit card. EMI options start at Rs. 539. The GoPro Volta has a built-in 4,900mAh battery. It has integrated camera buttons that allow content creators to use the device with one hand. The grip comes with an input power of 5V/3A and an output power of 5V/2.4A.

DJI OM 4 SE

The DJI OM 4 SE is selling at Rs. 7,998 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 750. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods. With 3-axis stabilisation, the portable gimbal can help make videos shot on smartphones look super smooth. The DJI OM 4 SE features a 2,450mAh battery.

Insta360 Go 2

Insta360 Go 2, the second-generation model of the Insta360's smallest action camera was launched in India last year for Rs. 34,999. Now, the device is available at a discounted price of Rs. 21,990. Users with an SBI credit Card will get an instant discount of Rs. 250 with the purchase. Interested users can also avail of EMI options starting at Rs.1,051. It comes bundled with a charge case and accessories. The Insta360 Go 2 supports Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi. It also features 32GB of inbuilt memory.

JBL CSUM10 microphone

JBL CSUM10 USB microphone is a good starting point for your podcasts or livestreams. The microphone is now listed at Rs. 5,059 (MRP Rs. 12,000) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 750. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods as well. The JBL CSUM10 is a dual capsule condenser USB microphone with omnidirectional and cardioid polar patterns. It has an inbuilt headphone out and is compatible with both PC and Mac.

Osaka­ 10

Osaka­ 10 LED ring light with tripod stand is listed for Rs. 1,499, instead of the original price of Rs. 7,500, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 750 on the ring light. The Osaka ring light has USB connectivity and is compatible with laptops, PCs, smartphones, and USB chargers. It features four buttons on the selfie ring light for turning it on or off and adjusting lighting modes and brightness levels.

LKMO Octopus Gorilla Tripod

If you are looking for an extremely affordable tripod, then the LKMO Octopus Gorilla Tripod will be a good option to consider. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can grab the tripod for Rs.299, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 999. It has a height of 13-inch and allows users to prop their smartphones or DSLR cameras onto it. The tripod weighs 200 grams and is claimed to support imaging devices weighing up to 1.2 kilograms.

