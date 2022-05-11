Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord Buds Review: A Compact and Affordable TWS

Is this the best affordable true wireless headset you can buy right now?

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 11 May 2022 18:51 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds Review: A Compact and Affordable TWS

The OnePlus Nord Buds headset is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Nord Buds can work with the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs
  • The HeyMelody app can be used to customise functions on the headset
  • There is no ANC, but sound quality is decent on the OnePlus Nord Buds

When OnePlus introduced the Nord in 2020, it was the company's first smartphone outside of its core range, and was priced considerably lower than its main number-series models. The Nord smartphone range has grown considerably since then, and has now been extended to include audio products. Among the company's many recent launches is the OnePlus Nord Buds true wireless headset.

Priced officially at Rs. 2,999, but available for Rs. 2,799 at the time of this review, the OnePlus Nord Buds is the company's most affordable true wireless headset right now. As with Nord-branded smartphones, this too is an affordable and more basic true wireless headset compared to the better equipped OnePlus Buds Z2 and OnePlus Buds Pro. There are no fancy features such as active noise cancellation, but this pair of true wireless earphones promises good sound and long battery life. Is this the best true wireless headset under Rs. 3,000 that you can buy right now? Find out in this review.

oneplus nord buds review earpieces OnePlus

The earpieces of the OnePlus Nord Buds have a fresh design, with large and tactile touch areas for controls

 

Interesting new design, fast charging on the OnePlus Nord Buds

OnePlus' design language for its true wireless earphones has been fairly consistent thus far, featuring curves around the earpieces; rounded, slim stems; and charging cases devoid of sharp lines. The OnePlus Nord Buds goes in a completely different direction with notably larger stems on the earpieces, and large, distinct touch areas for controls. The charging case is also boxier, with sharp edges and flat surfaces for the bottom and top.

Available in two colours, Black Slate and White Marble, the OnePlus Nord Buds is quite unique-looking, with the mirror-like touch-sensitive areas on each earpiece grabbing the most attention. The earphones have an in-canal fit, customisable using replaceable silicone ear tips in different sizes. Although the earpieces have a glossy finish, they look neat, and the white unit I had didn't attract much grime or dust.

Three pairs of ear tips of different sizes are included in the box, along with a short USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable. The earpieces are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. The charging case has a large OnePlus logo on the top while the USB Type-C port for charging and the pairing button are at the back. There's a single LED indicator on the front. I found the shape and size of the case a made it a little inconvenient to keep comfortably in my pocket.

Touch controls on the OnePlus Nord Buds are fairly convenient and easy to use, thanks to the large, tactile touch-sensitive areas on the earpieces. These are customisable through the HeyMelody app, and it's possible to control playback, invoke the default voice assistant on your smartphone, and quickly switch between the last two paired devices, all with touch gestures. The app also shows the battery levels of the earpieces and charging case, and lets you switch between four equaliser presets and update the firmware on the earphones.

At the time of my review, only the HeyMelody app on Android supported the OnePlus Nord Buds; the iOS version did not detect these earphones even when paired. The Nord Buds are said to support OnePlus Fast Pair, and you should be able to see all the settings and customisation options for the earphones directly within the Bluetooth menu on supported OnePlus smartphones, without any need for the app. However, this didn't work on my OnePlus 9 (Review). I had to pair the earphones normally, and the Bluetooth menu only showed basic pairing options, like with any regular Bluetooth headset. I'm hoping this is fixed with a software update.

oneplus nord buds review single OnePlus

There is no ANC on the OnePlus Nord Buds, but the in-canal fit offers decent passive noise isolation

 

The OnePlus Nord Buds have 12.4mm dynamic drivers, and support Dolby Atmos sound on select OnePlus devices (OnePlus 7 or higher, but not the Nord series). For connectivity, the earphones use Bluetooth 5.2 with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. There are two microphones per earpiece, and there's AI noise reduction for improved voice clarity on calls.

Battery life of the OnePlus Nord Buds is very good for the price, with the earpieces running for around five hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels and the case providing a little over three additional charges for a total runtime of 20-21 hours per charge cycle. Fast charging means you should get five hours of listening with 10 minutes of charging, and it took around 25 minutes to fully charge the case and earpieces.

Good sound, useful quick switch mode on the OnePlus Nord Buds

Although many would consider the OnePlus Buds Z2 to be the successor to the OnePlus Buds Z, the OnePlus Nord Buds better fits that role. While there are features such as fast charging and Dolby Atmos support, the core experience is focused on delivering good sound quality, and for its price, I think OnePlus has got this right.

Starting with Hot Like Dimes by Pretty Lights, the big drivers of the Nord Buds immediately showcased impressive volume capabilities. Even at around the 50 percent volume level, these earphones delivered a loud, immersive listening experience, aided well by the in-canal fit that provided good noise isolation. The bass-friendly sonic signature made for plenty of thump and drive in this electronic sample-based track, particularly the start of the track which had an impressive atmospheric feel.

Despite the aggression in the lows, the OnePlus Nord Buds never pushed too much, thanks to careful tuning that improves on what the similarly positioned OnePlus Buds Z offered. That said, the mid-range and highs felt just a bit held back compared to the lows. Listening to Wherever You Go by The Avalanches, the vocals and soft elements were clean and enjoyable to listen to, but the strong bass in the beats in the middle of the track definitely captured my attention more than anything else.

oneplus nord buds review main OnePlus

Battery life on the OnePlus Nord Buds is very good, and there's also fast charging

 

The OnePlus Nord Buds falls a bit short when it comes to detail. Although the sound is entirely comfortable and easy to listen to even at low volumes, it isn't as revealing and cohesive as the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro which costs just a bit more at Rs. 3,499 and also features active noise cancellation. The Nord Buds will suit popular genres well, but buyers looking for a bit more nuance and tonality in the sound won't be particularly impressed.

Dolby Atmos support on OnePlus smartphones seemed to make a small difference in the soundstage when playing supported tracks in Apple Music, but the effect felt a bit unnatural, and I preferred the sound without this. The Quick Switch feature worked well when I had to switch between my iPhone and the OnePlus 9 or laptop. It works practically as well as multi-point connectivity, if you can handle a wait of around three seconds to complete each switch.

Connectivity on the OnePlus Nord Buds was stable and hassle-free in my experience, with the earphones working without trouble at distances of up to 4m from the source device. Call quality was also decent, both indoors and outdoors, but I found that I needed to increase the volume a bit when I received or placed calls, and then had to quickly drop the volume again for music.

Verdict

OnePlus has managed to establish its Nord sub-brand with affordable, value-for-money smartphones, and the first Nord-branded audio product sticks to that philosophy. The OnePlus Nord Buds headset offers a reasonable amount of performance for under Rs. 3,000, including a good design, decent sound quality, and useful features such as fast charging and Quick Switch.

That said, the lack of active noise cancellation on the OnePlus Nord Buds does put it at a disadvantage compared to the competition, particularly the very good Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro which retails for just a bit more at Rs. 3,499. If you're a OnePlus fan or want a punchy, fun-sounding pair of earphones for less than Rs. 3,000 and can manage without ANC, this is a worthwhile pick.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit, convenient shape and size
  • Easy to use controls, useful Quick Switch feature
  • Punchy, fun sound
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • Sound isn’t very detailed
  • A bit expensive for what’s on offer
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus Nord Buds Review, OnePlus Nord Buds Price in India, OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications, True Wireless Earphones, TWS, Earphones, Bluetooth, HeyMelody, OnePlus Nord
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
Boeing Said to Clash With Key Supplier Aerojet Rocketdyne Ahead of Starliner Spacecraft Launch

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Buds Review: A Compact and Affordable TWS
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  3. Musk Unlikely to Buy Twitter for Agreed $44 Billion, Say Investors
  4. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
  6. iPod Touch Officially Discontinued, Ending iPod Line After 20 Years
  7. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Nokia N73 May Get Revamped With a Penta Rear Camera Setup
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro Review: A Premium Flagship at the Right Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Dapper Labs Raises $725 Million Fund to Help Expand Flow Blockchain Ecosystem
  2. Clea: Charlize Theron Teases Her New Marvel Character That Debuted on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  3. Five9 Plans to Expand in Europe With 2 Data Centres, Relocates Russian Staff to Portugal
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Diamond Miners De Beers Deploys Blockchain Platform to Finetune Authenticity, Curb Illicit Smuggling
  6. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Disclosure Does Not Indicate Bankruptcy Risk
  7. Study Says Android Users Better at This Task Than iPhone Users
  8. AMC Theatres Record 35 Percent Crypto Payments in First Quarter of 2022
  9. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Said to Feature Slightly Larger Screen Sizes Than Predecessors
  10. Boeing Said to Clash With Key Supplier Aerojet Rocketdyne Ahead of Starliner Spacecraft Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.