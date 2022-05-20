Zeb-Yoga 3 wireless neckband earphones have been launched by Zebronics in India. Zebronics says that these wireless neckband earphones offer an ergonomic and flexible design. The Zeb-Yoga 3 come with metallic magnetic earpieces and is designed for durability with superior build quality, according to the company. Moreover, Zebronics claims that these wireless neckband earphones also offer up to 17 hours of playback time and come with controls for media, and volume, and voice assistant support for Android and iOS devices.

Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 price, availability details

The Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 wireless neckband earphones will be available to purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 699 on the Reliance Digital online store. The earphones are listed on the Zebronics website with a price tag of Rs.1,899.

Buyers will get an option to choose the earphones in Black, Blue, Green and Orange colour options.

Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 specifications, features

The Zeb-Yoga 3 wireless neckband earphones feature 14mm drivers. As mentioned, the neckband earphones come with an ergonomic, flexible, and lightweight design. The earphones weigh just 27g and feature in-ear style earbuds.

Moreover, Zebronics says that the Zeb-Yoga 3 neckband earphones offer up to 17 hours of playback time with a rapid charging feature. A quick 10-minute charge will enable up to 8 hours of usage. For connectivity, they come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting your phone or other devices. In terms of dimensions, the Zeb-Yoga 3 measure 111.2x28.2x182.7mm.

Speaking on the launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics India, said, “We're always working on upgrading our product portfolio and working in line with our mission of bringing premium to the masses. Zeb-Yoga 3 is the new introduction with peppy colours, so it's not only about the performance, but it's also about the style, an identity that you believe in.”