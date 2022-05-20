Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Zebronics Zeb Yoga 3 Wireless Neckband Earphones With 17 Hours Playback Time Launched in India

Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 Wireless Neckband Earphones With 17 Hours Playback Time Launched in India

The Zeb-Yoga 3 wireless neckband earphones come with magnetic earpieces.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 20 May 2022 16:21 IST
Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 Wireless Neckband Earphones With 17 Hours Playback Time Launched in India

Photo Credit: Zebronics

The Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 neckband earphones are available in four colour options

Highlights
  • Zeb-Yoga 3 come with voice assistant support
  • Zeb-Yoga 3 are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • The earphones come in four colour options

Zeb-Yoga 3 wireless neckband earphones have been launched by Zebronics in India. Zebronics says that these wireless neckband earphones offer an ergonomic and flexible design. The Zeb-Yoga 3 come with metallic magnetic earpieces and is designed for durability with superior build quality, according to the company. Moreover, Zebronics claims that these wireless neckband earphones also offer up to 17 hours of playback time and come with controls for media, and volume, and voice assistant support for Android and iOS devices.

Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 price, availability details

The Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 wireless neckband earphones will be available to purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 699 on the Reliance Digital online store. The earphones are listed on the Zebronics website with a price tag of Rs.1,899.

Buyers will get an option to choose the earphones in Black, Blue, Green and Orange colour options.

Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 specifications, features

The Zeb-Yoga 3 wireless neckband earphones feature 14mm drivers. As mentioned, the neckband earphones come with an ergonomic, flexible, and lightweight design. The earphones weigh just 27g and feature in-ear style earbuds.

Moreover, Zebronics says that the Zeb-Yoga 3 neckband earphones offer up to 17 hours of playback time with a rapid charging feature. A quick 10-minute charge will enable up to 8 hours of usage. For connectivity, they come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting your phone or other devices. In terms of dimensions, the Zeb-Yoga 3 measure 111.2x28.2x182.7mm.

Speaking on the launch, Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics India, said, “We're always working on upgrading our product portfolio and working in line with our mission of bringing premium to the masses. Zeb-Yoga 3 is the new introduction with peppy colours, so it's not only about the performance, but it's also about the style, an identity that you believe in.”

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zebronics Zeb Yoga 3, Zebronics Zeb Yoga 3 price in India, Zebronics Zeb Yoga 3 specifications, Zeb Yoga 3, Zebronics
Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Note 11T Pro RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Launch
Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 Wireless Neckband Earphones With 17 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  3. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  4. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  5. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  7. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  8. TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India: Details
  9. Moto G62 5G Spotted on a Malaysian Certification Site, Launch Imminent
  10. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Railways, IIT Madras Collaborate to Develop Country’s First Indigenous Hyperloop
  2. Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers Leaked Due to Tie-in Monopoly Game: Report
  3. Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 Wireless Neckband Earphones With 17 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Note 11T Pro RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. China Condemns Huawei, ZTE Ban Move in Canada, Calls Security Risks ‘Groundless Without Any Solid Evidence’
  6. HP Envy, Envy x360 Refreshed Laptop Models With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched: All Details
  7. Crypto Crash to Have Little Impact on US Household Wealth, Claims Goldman Sachs
  8. Researchers Propose Energy-Efficient AI Hardware Technology Inspired by Brain's Neuromodulation Capacity
  9. Binance US Ropes-In Ex-DoJ Official of Indian Origin as Head, VP of Legal Team
  10. Huawei, ZTE to Face Ban in Canada for National Security, Country Joins Five Eyes Intelligence-Sharing Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.