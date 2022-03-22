Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro has been launched in India. The Bluetooth soundbar from the Indian company boasts up to 10 hours of playback and supports call function via Bluetooth. The soundbar sports dual 52mm drivers and comes with an inbuilt FM Radio. The Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro has an LED display and sports a compact design. The new Zebronics soundbar is available in two colour options. It is now available for purchase via Flipkart.

Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro price in India, availability

The new Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro soundbar comes at an introductory price of Rs. 1,899 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

It should be noted that the Zebronics website lists Rs. 3,499 as the price tag for the Zeb-Vita Pro, which could be the final retail price once the introductory period is over. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for further details. This report will be updated when we hear back. The soundbar comes in Black and White colour options.

Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro specifications, features

Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro comes with dual 52mm drivers that offer a combined output of 24W (12W +12W). The audio device offers a frequency response range of 100Hz-18KHz. The soundbar has an impedance of 4 ohms. The soundbar also features a true wireless stereo (TWS) function that lets users add another Zeb-Vita Pro soundbar to amplify the audio experience.

The device features an LED display at the front. Furthermore, the Zeb-Vita Pro has a power button and scan button, along with the regular volume buttons. The company claims that the soundbar's inbuilt battery can offer a playback time of 10 hours (at 50 percent volume) and takes 3.5 hours to charge fully. The specifications of the battery are kept under the wraps.

The new audio offering from Zebronics support files in MP3, WAV, and WMA formats and allows pairing with smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, and tablets. For connectivity, the Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro soundbar features Bluetooth v5, aux input, microSD card support (up to 32GB), and a USB port.

The soundbar can be mounted on a wall or placed on a surface. The Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro soundbar measures 474x65x65mm and weighs 913g.

