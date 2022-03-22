Technology News
Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro sports dual 52mm drivers and is available in two colour options.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 22 March 2022 11:39 IST
Photo Credit: Zebronics

The new Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro soundbar comes at an introductory price of Rs. 1,899

Highlights
  • Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro has an LED display
  • Zeb-Vita Pro support files in MP3, WAV, and WMA formats
  • Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro comes with an inbuilt rechargeable battery

Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro has been launched in India. The Bluetooth soundbar from the Indian company boasts up to 10 hours of playback and supports call function via Bluetooth. The soundbar sports dual 52mm drivers and comes with an inbuilt FM Radio. The Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro has an LED display and sports a compact design. The new Zebronics soundbar is available in two colour options. It is now available for purchase via Flipkart.

Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro price in India, availability

The new Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro soundbar comes at an introductory price of Rs. 1,899 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

It should be noted that the Zebronics website lists Rs. 3,499 as the price tag for the Zeb-Vita Pro, which could be the final retail price once the introductory period is over. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for further details. This report will be updated when we hear back. The soundbar comes in Black and White colour options.

Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro specifications, features

Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro comes with dual 52mm drivers that offer a combined output of 24W (12W +12W). The audio device offers a frequency response range of 100Hz-18KHz. The soundbar has an impedance of 4 ohms. The soundbar also features a true wireless stereo (TWS) function that lets users add another Zeb-Vita Pro soundbar to amplify the audio experience.

The device features an LED display at the front. Furthermore, the Zeb-Vita Pro has a power button and scan button, along with the regular volume buttons. The company claims that the soundbar's inbuilt battery can offer a playback time of 10 hours (at 50 percent volume) and takes 3.5 hours to charge fully. The specifications of the battery are kept under the wraps.

The new audio offering from Zebronics support files in MP3, WAV, and WMA formats and allows pairing with smart TVs, smartphones, laptops, and tablets. For connectivity, the Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro soundbar features Bluetooth v5, aux input, microSD card support (up to 32GB), and a USB port.

The soundbar can be mounted on a wall or placed on a surface. The Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro soundbar measures 474x65x65mm and weighs 913g.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Zebronics, Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro, Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro price, Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro price in India, Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Zomato Instant 10-Minute Food Delivery Service to Be Launched Soon
OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Tipped to Launch in India Soon Under Rs. 10,000

