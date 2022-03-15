Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 soundbar is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 March 2022 15:20 IST
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Zebronics

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 offer Bluetooth v5 connectivity

Highlights
  • Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 comes in Black colour
  • It includes a 150W subwoofer
  • Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 is listed for sale on Amazon

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 soundbar has been launched in India. The premium soundbar features dual wireless satellite speakers and offers Dolby Audio support. It has a 150W Subwoofer with 165.1mm drivers. For connectivity, Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 offers Bluetooth and HDMI (ARC) input and a total 525W of power output. It features an LED Display and the new Zebronics soundbar can be controlled with buttons on the soundbar, or the included remote. The device is claimed to deliver a cinematic sound experience with 5.1 channel surround sound.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 price in India

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 soundbar is available for purchase with an introductory price tag of Rs. 16,999. It comes in a single Black colour option and is available to purchase via Amazon India. On the company website, the soundbar is listed at Rs. 48,999.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 specifications

Zebronicshttps://gadgets360.com/tags/zebronic Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 includes a subwoofer with 150W power output, a soundbar with 225W output, and two wireless satellite speakers with a power output of 75W each. The audio device offers a frequency response range of 45Hz to 20,000Hz. The subwoofer has an impedance of 4 ohms, while the soundbar and satellites have an 8-ohm impedance.

The device features a LED display on the front. Further, Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 has a power button, along with volume buttons on the top. As mentioned, it has support for Dolby Audio and it ships with remote control.

The new audio offering from Zebronics support files in MP3 format and allows pairing with smart TVs, TV boxes, smartphones, laptops and tablets. For connectivity, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 soundbar features Bluetooth v5, HDMI (ARC), 3.5mm jack, optical input, Aux input, and a USB port. The maximum memory size supported via USB is 32GB.

The soundbar can be mounted on a wall or placed on a surface. Zebronics bundles the soundbar with a wall mount bracket and fasteners. The soundbar measures 1024 x 252 x 502mm in total and it has a combined weight of 4.2 kilograms.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1, Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 Price in India, Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 Specifications, Zebronics
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQoo Z6 5G Renders Leak Ahead of March 16 India Launch, Triple Cameras Tipped
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. iPhone 14 Series to Feature Taller Screens, No iPhone mini This Year: All Details
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  7. Xiaomi 12 Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  9. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Apple Releases iOS 15.4 That Allows Unlocking iPhone While Wearing a Mask
#Latest Stories
  1. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  2. iQoo Z6 5G Renders Leak Ahead of March 16 India Launch, Triple Cameras Tipped
  3. Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Footage to Be Showcased at PlayStation State of Play Scheduled for March 17
  4. Shah Rukh Teases New OTT Venture SRK+
  5. SoftBank Executives Said to Exit Paytm, Policybazaar Boards
  6. Oppo K10 India Launch Date Set for March 23, Enco Air 2 Wireless Earbuds Teased
  7. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 Alleged Geekbench Listings Suggest Snapdragon 778G SoC
  8. Bitcoin Ban Stamped Out of EU’s Crypto-Centric MiCA Bill, Emphasis Laid on Green Mining
  9. Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Believes Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Foster Crypto Adoption
  10. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Taller Screens, Apple Testing Satellite Messaging: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.