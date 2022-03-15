Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 soundbar has been launched in India. The premium soundbar features dual wireless satellite speakers and offers Dolby Audio support. It has a 150W Subwoofer with 165.1mm drivers. For connectivity, Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 offers Bluetooth and HDMI (ARC) input and a total 525W of power output. It features an LED Display and the new Zebronics soundbar can be controlled with buttons on the soundbar, or the included remote. The device is claimed to deliver a cinematic sound experience with 5.1 channel surround sound.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 price in India

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 soundbar is available for purchase with an introductory price tag of Rs. 16,999. It comes in a single Black colour option and is available to purchase via Amazon India. On the company website, the soundbar is listed at Rs. 48,999.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 specifications

Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 includes a subwoofer with 150W power output, a soundbar with 225W output, and two wireless satellite speakers with a power output of 75W each. The audio device offers a frequency response range of 45Hz to 20,000Hz. The subwoofer has an impedance of 4 ohms, while the soundbar and satellites have an 8-ohm impedance.

The device features a LED display on the front. Further, Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 has a power button, along with volume buttons on the top. As mentioned, it has support for Dolby Audio and it ships with remote control.

The new audio offering from Zebronics support files in MP3 format and allows pairing with smart TVs, TV boxes, smartphones, laptops and tablets. For connectivity, the Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 soundbar features Bluetooth v5, HDMI (ARC), 3.5mm jack, optical input, Aux input, and a USB port. The maximum memory size supported via USB is 32GB.

The soundbar can be mounted on a wall or placed on a surface. Zebronics bundles the soundbar with a wall mount bracket and fasteners. The soundbar measures 1024 x 252 x 502mm in total and it has a combined weight of 4.2 kilograms.

