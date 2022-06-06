Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Zebronics Zeb BT800RUF Tower Speaker With Karaoke Mic, LED Display Launched in India: Details

Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF Tower Speaker With Karaoke Mic, LED Display Launched in India: Details

Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF tower speaker is available for purchase on Amazon at an offer price of Rs. 5,099.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 6 June 2022 19:25 IST
Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF Tower Speaker With Karaoke Mic, LED Display Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Zebronics

Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF (pictured) has a built-in Radio FM

Highlights
  • Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF supports Bluetooth version 5.0
  • Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF gets dual drives
  • The tower speaker has a compact design

Zebronics has launched a new tower speaker called Zeb-BT800RUF in India. The tower speaker comes with microphone for Karaoke, a 5.3-inch subwoofer, dual 3-inch drivers, and a compact design. The speakers support Bluetooth version 5.0. A user can connect to the speakers via Bluetooth, USB, or AUX. Users can also listen to music through the radio function. It gets a remote control and an LED display as well. The Bluetooth speakers are currently available at a special price on Amazon. Zebronics claims the speaker is ideal for small gatherings and house parties.

Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF price and availability in India

The new Bluetooth tower speaker from Zebronics has been made and designed in India. It is currently available for purchase in India in a black colour option on Amazon for a special price of Rs. 5,099.

It is to be noted that the tower speaker on Zebronics website has been listed with a price tag of Rs. 8,699, which is said to be the maximum retail price of the speaker. It is unknown till when the speaker will be available on Amazon at the special offer price.

Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF features

Zeb-BT800RUF tower speaker is being offered with a 6.3mm wired microphone for karaoke and comes in a compact and aesthetically pleasing design. The company says that the tower speaker is made-in-India, starting from design and development to manufacturing. The speakers are said to be most ideal for house parties and small gatherings, and because of its portability and compact design the speakers can be easily moved from one room to another.

The new Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF tower speaker comes with dual 3-inch drivers and a 5.3-inch subwoofer for enhanced audio quality. It can produce a power output of 50W combined (26W + 12Wx2). For connectivity, the speaker gets Bluetooth version 5.0 to enable users to listen to their wirelessly. It also gets USB and AUX input mode along with an in-built FM radio function. The speaker also comes with a remote control along with an LED display on top.

The company believes that the new tower speaker aligns well with the central government's initiatives to boost self-reliance in the country. Pradeep Doshi, Director at Zebronics, said, “We are extremely proud to launch our Zeb-BT800RUF tower speaker that aligns with PM Narendra Modi's initiative, "Vocal for Local" and Aatmnirbhar Bharat, which is gaining momentum rapidly, and we're dedicated to bringing more products that are built with love in India.”

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zebronics, Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF, Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF Price, Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF specifications
Elon Musk Says Will Drop Twitter Deal if Data on Spam Accounts Not Provided

Related Stories

Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF Tower Speaker With Karaoke Mic, LED Display Launched in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
  2. Musk Says Will Drop Twitter Deal if Data on Spam Accounts Not Provided
  3. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  4. Nokia X, G-Series Phones to Launch in H2 2022: Report
  5. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  6. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  7. Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch Own Search Engine at WWDC 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF Tower Speaker With Karaoke Mic, LED Display Launched in India: Details
  2. Elon Musk Says Will Drop Twitter Deal if Data on Spam Accounts Not Provided
  3. Poco Confirms New F Series Phone Launch; Poco C40 Arriving on June 16
  4. Abu Dhabi Women to Be Granted Free Crypto Domains to Experiment With Web3
  5. New Research Suggests Gene Therapy Could Be Used To Treat Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome
  6. Moto G82 5G Indian Price Tipped Ahead of Launch on June 7
  7. Neural ‘Poisonous Flowers’ Could Be the Primary Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease, Says New Study
  8. Lava Says Will Compete in Sub-Rs. 10,000 Smartphone Segment, to Offer Doorstep Service
  9. Astronomers Identify Previously Unknown Structure In A Galaxy About 2.4 Billion Light Years Away
  10. Tata Power Says Will Set Up E-Charging Stations, Partners With Kolte-Patil Developers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.