Zebronics has launched a new tower speaker called Zeb-BT800RUF in India. The tower speaker comes with microphone for Karaoke, a 5.3-inch subwoofer, dual 3-inch drivers, and a compact design. The speakers support Bluetooth version 5.0. A user can connect to the speakers via Bluetooth, USB, or AUX. Users can also listen to music through the radio function. It gets a remote control and an LED display as well. The Bluetooth speakers are currently available at a special price on Amazon. Zebronics claims the speaker is ideal for small gatherings and house parties.

Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF price and availability in India

The new Bluetooth tower speaker from Zebronics has been made and designed in India. It is currently available for purchase in India in a black colour option on Amazon for a special price of Rs. 5,099.

It is to be noted that the tower speaker on Zebronics website has been listed with a price tag of Rs. 8,699, which is said to be the maximum retail price of the speaker. It is unknown till when the speaker will be available on Amazon at the special offer price.

Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF features

Zeb-BT800RUF tower speaker is being offered with a 6.3mm wired microphone for karaoke and comes in a compact and aesthetically pleasing design. The company says that the tower speaker is made-in-India, starting from design and development to manufacturing. The speakers are said to be most ideal for house parties and small gatherings, and because of its portability and compact design the speakers can be easily moved from one room to another.

The new Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF tower speaker comes with dual 3-inch drivers and a 5.3-inch subwoofer for enhanced audio quality. It can produce a power output of 50W combined (26W + 12Wx2). For connectivity, the speaker gets Bluetooth version 5.0 to enable users to listen to their wirelessly. It also gets USB and AUX input mode along with an in-built FM radio function. The speaker also comes with a remote control along with an LED display on top.

The company believes that the new tower speaker aligns well with the central government's initiatives to boost self-reliance in the country. Pradeep Doshi, Director at Zebronics, said, “We are extremely proud to launch our Zeb-BT800RUF tower speaker that aligns with PM Narendra Modi's initiative, "Vocal for Local" and Aatmnirbhar Bharat, which is gaining momentum rapidly, and we're dedicated to bringing more products that are built with love in India.”