Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Yamaha Wireless Headphones, Neckband Earphones Series Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 4,890

Yamaha Wireless Headphones, Neckband Earphones Series Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 4,890

The Yamaha YH-E500A wireless headphones offer 38 hours of battery backup.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 February 2022 19:50 IST
Yamaha Wireless Headphones, Neckband Earphones Series Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 4,890

Photo Credit: Yamaha

All of Yamaha's wireless headphones except the EP-E30A (bottom right) feature ANC support

Highlights
  • Yamaha YH-L700A headphones feature head tracking support
  • Only the Yamaha EP-E30A in the range do not support ANC
  • Yamaha YH-L700A are priced at Rs. 43,300 in India

Yamaha has announced the launch of six new wireless audio products in India. The range includes premium wireless headphones and wireless neckband earphones. The new models feature Listening Care, which adjusts frequencies to allow listeners to hear the full range of sound at low volumes, which protects hearing health. The new range of wireless headphones is comprised of Yamaha YH-L700A, YH-E700A, and YH-E500A over-the-ear headphones, as well as Yamaha EP-E70A, EP-E50A, and EP-E30A wireless neckband earphones.

According to Yamaha, the high-end Yamaha wireless headphones also feature Listening Optimiser, a feature that makes adjustments to music in real-time. Meanwhile, Yamaha's YH-L700A wireless headphones feature head tracking support, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), as well as an Ambient Sound mode to hear your surroundings when needed.

Yamaha YH-L700A, YH-E700A, YH-E500A wireless headphones: Price in India, availability.

Starting with over-the-ear wireless headphones, Yamaha YH-L700A, the most premium in the segment, carry a price in India of Rs. 43,300, while Yamaha YH-E700A and YH-E500A models are priced at Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 14,800, respectively.

All three wireless headphone models from Yamaha are available for purchase via Amazon, Yamaha Music stores, and Bajaao.com, according to the company.

Yamaha YH-L700A specifications, features

The high-end Yamaha YH-L700A over-the-ear headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers, and offer support for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. The headphones support the company's companion app for the headphones to control different settings. The pair features 3D sound immersion with head tracking and internal microphones to measure listening conditions, according to Yamaha.

The Yamaha YH-L700A headphones feature ANC, which the company claims does not interfere with the sound source. The headphones come with a swivel folding design and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack for Hi-Res Audio support. The Yamaha YH-L700A headphones offer support for voice assistants on connected devices, and offer a maximum battery life of 34 hours on a single charge. The wireless headphones weigh 330 grams.

Yamaha YH-E700A specifications, features

Second in line, the Yamaha YH-E700A wireless over-the-ear headphones also feature 40mm dynamic drivers and come with support for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. The headphones work with Yamaha's application to control settings and features. But unlike the high-end Yamaha YH-L700A model, the Yamaha YH-E700A do not feature 3D sound immersion and head tracking. The headphones support the use of microphones to monitor internal listening conditions.

According to the company, Yamaha YH-E700A also support ANC without impacting the original sound source as well as voice assistants on connected devices. They feature a swivel folding design and offer a 3.5mm headphone jack for Hi-Res Audio support. The Yamaha YH-E700A headphones offer a maximum of 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headphones weigh 325 grams, according to Yamaha.

Yamaha YH-E500A specifications, features

Unlike the Yamaha YH-E700A and YH-E700A headphones, which are over-the-ear headphones, the Yamaha YH-E500A headphones feature an on-ear design. The headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and offer support for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX, and aptX HD Bluetooth codecs.

The Yamaha YH-E500A supports ANC just like the Yamaha YH-E700A and YH-E700A headphones. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, but does not support Hi-Res Audio. The headphones offer up to 38 hours of battery life, the highest among the three headphones launched by the company in India. The Yamaha YH-E500A wireless headphones weigh 200 grams.

Yamaha EP-E70A, EP-E50A, EP-E30A wireless earphones: Price in India, availability

The Yamaha EP-E70A neckband-style wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 23,600, while similarly designed Yamaha EP-E50A and EP-E30A models are priced at Rs. 12,400 and Rs. 4,890, respectively. Yamaha says all three models in its range of wireless earphones in India can be purchased from Amazon, Yamaha Music stores, and Bajaao.com.

Yamaha EP-E70A wireless earphones specifications, features

The Yamaha EP-E70A wireless earphones feature a hard neckband design with 9.2mm dynamic drivers. The earphones feature support for SBC, AAC, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. Yamaha EP-E70A offer up to 10 metres of Bluetooth range without interference.

Like the headphones, the Yamaha EP-E70A earphones are said to feature advanced ANC that does not affect the original audio source. The earphones come with support for voice assistant on connected devices and offer 18 hours of battery life with the ANC feature enabled. The earphones weigh 90 grams.

Yamaha EP-E50A wireless earphones specifications, features

The newly launched Yamaha EP-E50A earphones feature a soft neckband design, with 9mm dynamic drivers. The earphones come with support for SBC, AAC, Qualcomm aptX HD Bluetooth codecs. The Yamaha EP-E50A also offer up to 10 metres of communication range without interference.

But unlike the Yamaha EP-E70A, the new Yamaha EP-E50A earphones do not support advanced ANC feature that does not affect the source audio but regular ANC instead. These support voice assistant on connected devices and come with 9 hours of battery life, exactly half of the playback offered by the more premium Yamaha EP-E70A earphones, with ANC enabled. The wireless headphones weigh 35 grams.

Yamaha EP-E30A wireless earphones specifications, features

The most affordable earphones in the series, the Yamaha EP-E30A, feature a soft neckband design, with 8.6mm dynamic drivers. The earphones only support the SBC and AAC codecs, unlike the Yamaha EP-E70A and EP-E50A models that also feature support for Qualcomm's proprietary codec. The earphones offer a 10 metres range, without interference.

Yamaha EP-E30A wireless earphones do not support ANC but come with support for voice assistants on connected devices and offer up to 14 hours of battery backup. Yamaha EP-E30A wireless earphones weigh 19.5 grams.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Yamaha, Yamaha YH-L700A, Yamaha YH-E700A, Yamaha YH-E500A, Yamaha EP-E70A, Yamaha EP-E50A, Yamaha EP-E30A, Yamaha YH-L700A Specifications, Yamaha YH-E700A Specifications, Yamaha YH-E500A Specifications, Yamaha EP-E70A Specifications, Yamaha EP-E50A Specifications, Yamaha EP-E30A Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
WhatsApp Restores Camera Media Bar for iOS in Latest Beta Version: Report

Related Stories

Yamaha Wireless Headphones, Neckband Earphones Series Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 4,890
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Early Pre-Booking in India
  7. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  8. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Yamaha Wireless Headphones, Neckband Earphones Series Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 4,890
  2. WhatsApp Restores Camera Media Bar for iOS in Latest Beta Version: Report
  3. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased, May Get Announced in March
  4. Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Confirmed for February 28, Will Debut at Mobile World Congress 2022
  5. Manchester City Partners With Sony to Build the First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  6. Gunnercooke Law Firm Adds to UK’s Crypto Adoption by Enabling Bitcoin, Ether Payments
  7. Redmi K50 Pro Price, Specifications, Design Surface Online, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Pre-Booking in India via Company’s Live Commerce Platform: Check Offers
  9. Animoca Brands Acquires Grease Monkey Games to Focus on Adding Blockchain Gaming Elements to Upcoming Motorsport Titles
  10. Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch Date Set for February 28, Design, Price, Specifications Tipped Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.