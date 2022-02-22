Yamaha has announced the launch of six new wireless audio products in India. The range includes premium wireless headphones and wireless neckband earphones. The new models feature Listening Care, which adjusts frequencies to allow listeners to hear the full range of sound at low volumes, which protects hearing health. The new range of wireless headphones is comprised of Yamaha YH-L700A, YH-E700A, and YH-E500A over-the-ear headphones, as well as Yamaha EP-E70A, EP-E50A, and EP-E30A wireless neckband earphones.

According to Yamaha, the high-end Yamaha wireless headphones also feature Listening Optimiser, a feature that makes adjustments to music in real-time. Meanwhile, Yamaha's YH-L700A wireless headphones feature head tracking support, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), as well as an Ambient Sound mode to hear your surroundings when needed.

Yamaha YH-L700A, YH-E700A, YH-E500A wireless headphones: Price in India, availability.

Starting with over-the-ear wireless headphones, Yamaha YH-L700A, the most premium in the segment, carry a price in India of Rs. 43,300, while Yamaha YH-E700A and YH-E500A models are priced at Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 14,800, respectively.

All three wireless headphone models from Yamaha are available for purchase via Amazon, Yamaha Music stores, and Bajaao.com, according to the company.

Yamaha YH-L700A specifications, features

The high-end Yamaha YH-L700A over-the-ear headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers, and offer support for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. The headphones support the company's companion app for the headphones to control different settings. The pair features 3D sound immersion with head tracking and internal microphones to measure listening conditions, according to Yamaha.

The Yamaha YH-L700A headphones feature ANC, which the company claims does not interfere with the sound source. The headphones come with a swivel folding design and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack for Hi-Res Audio support. The Yamaha YH-L700A headphones offer support for voice assistants on connected devices, and offer a maximum battery life of 34 hours on a single charge. The wireless headphones weigh 330 grams.

Yamaha YH-E700A specifications, features

Second in line, the Yamaha YH-E700A wireless over-the-ear headphones also feature 40mm dynamic drivers and come with support for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. The headphones work with Yamaha's application to control settings and features. But unlike the high-end Yamaha YH-L700A model, the Yamaha YH-E700A do not feature 3D sound immersion and head tracking. The headphones support the use of microphones to monitor internal listening conditions.

According to the company, Yamaha YH-E700A also support ANC without impacting the original sound source as well as voice assistants on connected devices. They feature a swivel folding design and offer a 3.5mm headphone jack for Hi-Res Audio support. The Yamaha YH-E700A headphones offer a maximum of 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headphones weigh 325 grams, according to Yamaha.

Yamaha YH-E500A specifications, features

Unlike the Yamaha YH-E700A and YH-E700A headphones, which are over-the-ear headphones, the Yamaha YH-E500A headphones feature an on-ear design. The headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and offer support for SBC, AAC, and Qualcomm aptX, and aptX HD Bluetooth codecs.

The Yamaha YH-E500A supports ANC just like the Yamaha YH-E700A and YH-E700A headphones. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, but does not support Hi-Res Audio. The headphones offer up to 38 hours of battery life, the highest among the three headphones launched by the company in India. The Yamaha YH-E500A wireless headphones weigh 200 grams.

Yamaha EP-E70A, EP-E50A, EP-E30A wireless earphones: Price in India, availability

The Yamaha EP-E70A neckband-style wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 23,600, while similarly designed Yamaha EP-E50A and EP-E30A models are priced at Rs. 12,400 and Rs. 4,890, respectively. Yamaha says all three models in its range of wireless earphones in India can be purchased from Amazon, Yamaha Music stores, and Bajaao.com.

Yamaha EP-E70A wireless earphones specifications, features

The Yamaha EP-E70A wireless earphones feature a hard neckband design with 9.2mm dynamic drivers. The earphones feature support for SBC, AAC, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs. Yamaha EP-E70A offer up to 10 metres of Bluetooth range without interference.

Like the headphones, the Yamaha EP-E70A earphones are said to feature advanced ANC that does not affect the original audio source. The earphones come with support for voice assistant on connected devices and offer 18 hours of battery life with the ANC feature enabled. The earphones weigh 90 grams.

Yamaha EP-E50A wireless earphones specifications, features

The newly launched Yamaha EP-E50A earphones feature a soft neckband design, with 9mm dynamic drivers. The earphones come with support for SBC, AAC, Qualcomm aptX HD Bluetooth codecs. The Yamaha EP-E50A also offer up to 10 metres of communication range without interference.

But unlike the Yamaha EP-E70A, the new Yamaha EP-E50A earphones do not support advanced ANC feature that does not affect the source audio but regular ANC instead. These support voice assistant on connected devices and come with 9 hours of battery life, exactly half of the playback offered by the more premium Yamaha EP-E70A earphones, with ANC enabled. The wireless headphones weigh 35 grams.

Yamaha EP-E30A wireless earphones specifications, features

The most affordable earphones in the series, the Yamaha EP-E30A, feature a soft neckband design, with 8.6mm dynamic drivers. The earphones only support the SBC and AAC codecs, unlike the Yamaha EP-E70A and EP-E50A models that also feature support for Qualcomm's proprietary codec. The earphones offer a 10 metres range, without interference.

Yamaha EP-E30A wireless earphones do not support ANC but come with support for voice assistants on connected devices and offer up to 14 hours of battery backup. Yamaha EP-E30A wireless earphones weigh 19.5 grams.