Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, and Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro were launched globally on Tuesday. The new wearables and true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were unveiled alongside Xiaomi 12 series smartphones. Xiaomi Watch S1 series features a 1.43 AMOLED display and a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. The smartwatches offer 200 watch faces and are claimed to have a battery life of up to 12 days when in use. The new Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and are certified to be dust- and water-resistant with an IP55 rating.

Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active and Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro price, availability

Xiaomi Watch S1 price has been set at $ 269 (roughly Rs. 20,500), whereas, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active and Xiaomi 3T Pro come with a price tag of $199 (roughly Rs. 15,100).

To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Watch S1 and Xiaomi Buds 3 alongside the Xiaomi 12 series in China in December last year. The smartwatch came with an initial price tag of CNY 1,049 (roughly Rs. 12,300), while Xiaomi Buds 3 was launched for CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,300).

Xiaomi Watch S1 can be bought with three leather strap options of Blue, Black, Brown, and with two fluororubber strap options of Silver, Black. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active comes in three frame colours — Moon White, Space Black and Ocean Blue — and offer six colour choices for straps including Moon White, Space Black, Ocean Blue, Yellow, Green, and Orange. The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro is available in Carbon Black and Gloss White shades.

Price and availability details of the new smartwatches and earbuds in India are yet to be announced.

Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active specifications, features

Both of Xiaomi's new smartwatches sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, though the vanilla S1 has a refined stainless-steel frame with sapphire glass protection while the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active features metal bezels. Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active offer support for 200 watch faces that can be customised via the paired Android or iOS smartphone. Both wearables are compatible with Strava and Apple Health apps. The watches are also water-resistant up to 5ATM (50 meters).

The wearables sport SpO2 monitoring alongside heart rate sensor, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. Besides, Xiaomi Watch S1 series support 117 sports modes. Xiaomi Watch S1 and Xiaomi Watch S1 Active come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and have onboard GNSS positioning support for precise location tracking. They also support Amazon Alexa, offering a hands-free voice assistant option to users. Further, the smartwatches offer support for NFC to make touchless payments.

The smartwatches are claimed by the company to deliver up to 12 hours of total runtime on a single charge. They are said to offer 24 hours of runtime while used in the battery-saver mode. Xiaomi Watch S1 measures 46.5 x 46.5 x 11mm and weighs 52 grams. The more sporty Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, on the other hand, measures 46.5 x 47.3 x 11mm and weighs 36.33 grams.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro specifications, features

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro features a 10mm dual-magnet dynamic driver with DLC (diamond-like carbon) coating. The earbuds have a half in-ear design.

The new Xiaomi earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that reduces surrounding disturbances up to 40dB. Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro offer three distinct ANC modes and an Adaptive mode. The light, balanced, and deep ANC modes can be selected based on the surroundings and the level of noise users want to cut. Users can choose between three ANC modes or choose the Adaptive mode that lets the earbuds adjust automatically based on the ambient noise level. The earbuds also feature a transparency mode to help users be aware of their surroundings while listening to music.

The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro wireless earphones are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. The pair features Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with support for SBC, AAC, and LHDC 4.0 audio codecs.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro are claimed to offer up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and are said to deliver up to 24 hours of playback time with the charging case. The earbuds combined with its charging case measure 65x48.5x24mm.