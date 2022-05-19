Vivo TWS 2 ANC and Vivo TWS 2e true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Wednesday. The design of both the Vivo earphones is quite similar, both are equipped with 12.2mm drivers, and they are claimed to offer around 30 hours of battery life. The major difference between the two is the presence of active noise cancellation (ANC) on the Vivo TWS 2 ANC earphones. These earphones were launched alongside the Vivo X80 Pro and the Vivo X80 smartphones.

Vivo TWS 2 ANC and Vivo TWS 2e price, availability

The Vivo TWS 2 ANC price in India is set at Rs. 5,999, and the Vivo TWS 2e price in India is Rs. 3,299. Both the Vivo earphones are available for pre-booking in India, and will be available in Moonlight White as well as Starry Blue colour options from May 25.

It is to be noted that both Vivo TWS 2 ANC and Vivo TWS 2e were launched in China. The Vivo TWS 2 ANC made their debut under the Vivo TWS 2 moniker.

Vivo TWS 2 ANC, and Vivo TWS 2e specifications

Both Vivo TWS 2 ANC and Vivo TWS 2e are equipped with 12.2mm drivers to deliver strong bass, and come with DeepX 2.0 stereo sound for clear voice. They both offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and support Google Assistant.

The Vivo TWS 2 ANC earphones support aptX Adaptive/ AAC/ SBC codecs, and come with three microphones. They offer a low latency of 88ms facilitated by dual-channel transmission 2.0, and AI Dynamic Low Latency. They also come with a wear detection feature. In comparison, the Vivo TWS 2e earphones get dual microphones and support for AAC/SBC codecs. They offer a low latency of 117ms.

The earphones also come with active noise cancellation (up to 40dB) with three options: high, normal, and low. There is also support for an intelligent algorithm that is claimed to sense changes in ambient noise as well as how you wear your earbuds to automatically adjust the degree of noise cancellation. The Vivo TWS 2 ANC earbuds also come with a Transparency Mode that allows the wearer to listen to the ambient sound.

Both Vivo TWS 2 ANC and Vivo TWS 2e come with the same battery capacity in terms of the earbuds and case. However, there is a minute difference in terms of output. The Vivo TWS 2 ANC earphones are claimed to get 7.3 hours of runtime from buds only. This drops down to 4.3 hours in case of ANC on. The total time delivered by earphones is said to be up to 29 hours with the provided case.

Vivo TWS 2e are claimed to offer 7.6 hours of playtime, and up to 30 hours of total playtime on a single charge with the case. Both the earphones can be fully charged in 110 minutes via a USB Type-C port.

