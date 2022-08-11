Urbanista Phoenix true wireless (TWS) earbuds have been launched with a unique feature. The TWS earbuds have been launched with a charging case that's powered by light. It means that the Phoenix earbuds can recharge whenever exposed to all forms of light while in the charging case. The case is integrated with Powerfoyle solar cell material produced by Exeger, which allows the charging case to be charged through any kind of light, continuously. Urbanista claims that the Phoenix TWS earbuds offer up to 8 hours of playback time, while the charging case is said to offer an extra 32 hours of battery life.

Urbanista Phoenix TWS price, availability

The newly unveiled TWS earbuds from Urbanista are said to be available for purchase in the fourth quarter of 2022. They will be available with a price tag of $149 (roughly Rs. 11,800).

The Urbanista Phoenix earbuds come in two colour variants- Midnight Black and Desert Rose.

Urbanista Phoenix TWS specifications, features

As stated above, the Urbanista Phoenix TWS earbuds get a very unique feature. The charging case for the earbuds uses Powerfoyle solar cell material, which allows the case to be charged continuously whenever exposed to any forms of light. The earbuds come with intuitive touch controls and voice assistant support. In terms of design, the Urbanista Phoenix TWS earbuds feature custom-fit silicone tips that provide sound isolation and come with an in-ear and stem design.

Other features of the earbuds from Urbanista include hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and noise-reducing microphones along with a transparency mode. The earbuds also offer the option of connecting them to two devices simultaneously. They pack Bluetooth v5.2, while the charging case comes with a USB-C port.

On the battery front, as mentioned above, the Urbanista Phoenix TWS earbuds have been claimed to offer up to 8 hours of playback time along with 32 hours of total playback with the charging case.

Moreover, the Urbanista Phoenix TWS earbuds also feature an IPX4 water resistance rating.