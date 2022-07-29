Technology News
  • Truke BTG Alpha True Wireless Earphones with 40ms Low Latency Mode Launched in India

Truke BTG Alpha True Wireless Earphones with 40ms Low Latency Mode Launched in India

Truke’s new TWS earphones also have Bluetooth 5.3 and AAC codec support.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 29 July 2022 14:47 IST
The Truke BTG Alpha true wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 899 in India

Highlights
  • Truke’s new gaming-focused true wireless earphones have ENC
  • The case has a USB Type-C port for charging
  • There is also voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Siri

Truke BTG Alpha gaming-focused true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 899, and are available online now. The new TWS headset are affordably priced, and have design and features aimed at gamers, with 40ms ultra low-latency for use while gaming. The earphones also have other key features such as USB Type-C charging, a transparent lid and colourful design for the charging case, and AAC Bluetooth codec support, which will appeal to buyers in the budget segment.

Truke BTG Alpha price and availability

The Truke BTG Alpha is typically priced at Rs. 1,299, but is currently available at Rs. 899 as a special launch price, as per the company. The earphones are available to buy now on Flipkart, with various bank offers that can make the new true wireless earphones even more affordable to purchase.

At this price, the Truke BTG Alpha faces competition from other online-focused ultra-affordable brands in the TWS segment, including Boult Audio, Boat, pTron, and Blaupunkt. That said, the focus on gaming will put the Truke headset at an advantage, as many buyers in this price segment are typically mobile gamers looking for a good true wireless audio solution.

Truke BTG Alpha specifications and features

The Truke BTG Alpha earbuds have a unique design, with a transparent lid on the charging case, and seven RBG LEDs for additional effect. The key feature on the BTG Alpha is 40ms low-latency mode for gaming, which promises to reduce the sound delay when gaming, a critical point that typically makes wireless headphones and earphones unsuitable for online gaming where sound delay can make a big difference in the experience.

The earphones have an outer-ear fit, USB Type-C charging for the case, touch controls, and the ability to invoke Google Assistant or Siri directly from the Truke BTG Alpha earbuds. Up to 48 hours of battery life is claimed on the headset - ten hours per charge on the earpieces, and an additional 38 hours from the charging case. Fast charging is also present, with a five-minute charge promising 100 minutes of usage time.

For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.3, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The Truke BTG Alpha earphones are also claimed to offer instant pairing, with the earpieces instantly connecting to the paired smartphone or device on opening the lid.

