Technology News
loading

Spotify Set to Make Audiobooks the Next Pillar of Its Business

The audiobook vertical by Spotify is expected to be a destination for creators.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 10 June 2022 16:37 IST
Spotify Set to Make Audiobooks the Next Pillar of Its Business

Spotify made a major push to have more audiobooks on its platform by buying audio tech company Findaway

Highlights
  • Spotify announced the agreement to acquire Findaway in November 2020
  • According to CEO Ek, Spotify is still waiting for this deal to close
  • Spotify plans to attract both creators and users to audiobooks vertical

Spotify is set to make audiobooks the next pillar of its business after music and podcasts. This was confirmed by the CEO of the company, Daneil Ek, during his Spotify's Investor Day 2022 remarks. This was Spotify's first investor day since going public in 2018. The audiobook vertical by Spotify is expected to be a destination for creators. The company had announced the agreement to acquire Findaway, an audio tech company, late last year. Spotify had also recently announced that it expects to reach $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,780 crore) revenue annually in the next 10 years.

The music streaming giant Spotify will make audiobooks the next major vertical of the company. Ek stated, “Today, the global size of the book market is estimated to be around $140 billion (roughly Rs. 10,89,700 crore). That's inclusive of printed books, e-books and audiobooks, with audiobooks having only about a 6-7 percent market share.” Ek also added that the audiobook industry had the potential to reach up to $70 billion (roughly Rs. 5,44,830 crore).

In November 2020, Spotify also made a major push to have more audiobooks on its platform by buying US-based audio tech company Findaway as it tries to recreate its success with podcasts. According to Ek, the company is “still waiting for this deal to close.”

As mentioned earlier, the audiobook vertical from the music streaming company is expected to be a destination for creators. Ek said that the company expects audiobooks to have healthy margins, above 40 percent and to be accretive to business. The company plans on attracting both creators and users to the audiobooks vertical to increase engagement.

Spotify recently announced that it expects to reach $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,780 crore) revenue annually in the next 10 years and promised high-margin returns from its costly expansion into podcasts and audiobooks. To reach its ambitious goal, Spotify would need to make its revenue grow nearly 10-fold from its 2021 revenue of $11.4 billion (roughly Rs. 88,660 crore). Apart from that, Chief Executive Daniel Ek also forecast gross margins to jump to 40 percent and operating margins to 20 percent in the same time.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify audiobooks
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Tipped to Arrive This Year, Unlikely to Launch at August Unpacked Event
‘The Bitcoin Academy’: Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Open Free Education Programme on Crypto

Related Stories

Spotify Set to Make Audiobooks the Next Pillar of Its Business
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  2. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  3. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  5. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  6. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  7. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  8. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release
#Latest Stories
  1. After PhonePe, Paytm Starts Taking Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  2. Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts
  3. Sun Has More Oxygen and Metals, States New Study Its Chemical Composition
  4. Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report
  5. New Study Reveals How Marine Viruses May Aid in Mitigation of Climate Change
  6. WhatsApp Group Chat Can Now Reportedly Have Upto 512 Members
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Support Swipe for Split-Screen Feature
  8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe Headquarter in Ahmedabad 
  9. AMD Roadmap Update Points to RDNA 3 GPUs Launching This Year, 'Zen 5' CPUs in 2024
  10. The Last of Us Remake Out September 2 on PS5, PC Version Under Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.