Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WH XB910N Extra Bass Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India

Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India

Sony WH-XB910N headphones get touch controls and LDAC Bluetooth codec support.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 28 February 2022 11:56 IST
Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India

Sony WH-XB910N headphones are priced at Rs. in India

Highlights
  • Sony WH-XB910N are part of the Extra Bass series of headphones
  • The headphones work with the Sony Headphones Connect app
  • Up to 30 hours of battery life per charge is claimed by Sony

Sony WH-XB910N wireless noise-cancelling headphones were launched in India on Monday, February 28. The new over-ear wireless headphones are part of the Extra Bass range from Sony and feature active noise cancellation, LDAC Bluetooth codec support, and a claimed battery life figure of up to 30 hours. Sony WH-XB910N succeed the very capable Sony XB900N headphones launched in 2019 but are positioned as a more affordable and more bass-oriented alternative to the company's flagship headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-XB910N price in India and availability

The Sony WH-XB910N are priced at Rs. 14,990 in India, a fair bit lower than the flagship Sony WH-1000XM4, which usually sell for around Rs. 25,000 online. The new XB910N headphones will be available both online and offline via major portals and retailers across the country as well as through the Sony online store.

At this price, the Sony WH-XB910N pitches itself as an affordable alternative to the WH-1000XM4, but are priced around the same level as the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM3 (review) which remains an excellent headset for the price. There aren't too many capable over-ear wireless headsets available in this price range, so Sony WH-XB910N is placed in a favourable position with its pricing.

Sony WH-XB910N specifications and features

Part of the Extra Bass series of headphones, Sony WH-XB910N are tuned for more punchy bass and attack. In my initial impressions, the headphones did indeed deliver a punchy and aggressive sound, similar to that of the Sony WH-XB900N (review) headphones.

Furthermore, the headphones use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and support SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs, enabling better sound with high-resolution audio tracks. The bass-friendly sonic signature will appeal to many listeners looking for a more energetic pair of headphones, which is best suited to modern electronic and pop music. Support for the LDAC Bluetooth codec means that the WH-XB910N headphones are best used with an Android device, but AAC codec support means that these won't feel too out of place even with an iOS device.

There is also active noise cancellation on the Sony WH-XB910N headphones, and a claimed battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. USB Type-C fast charging is present and is said to add 4.5 hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge. The headphones work with the Sony Headphones Connect app — available on Android and iOS — that enables firmware updates, equaliser tweaking, and other customisations for the headphones. You can also use the app to set up Sony's 360 Reality Audio, and view key parameters including the Bluetooth codec in operation and the remaining battery percentage on the headphones.

The Sony WH-XB910N headphones use 40mm dynamic drivers and have features such as touch controls, quick attention mode, native Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility, Google Fast Pair support, and multipoint connectivity for up to two devices simultaneously. The sales package includes a carry case, USB Type-C cable for charging, and 3.5mm stereo cable for wired connectivity.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Sony, Sony WH-XB910N, Sony WH-XB910N features, Sony WH-XB910N Price, Sony WH-XB910N Price in India, Headphones, Bluetooth, Active noise cancellation, Extra Bass, Over-ear headphones
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
TCL 30 5G, TCL 30, TCL 30+, TCL 30 SE, TCL 30 E Launched at MWC 2022; TCL Ultra Flex Foldable Phone Unveiled

Related Stories

Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  2. Google Play Pass Now in India to Offer Ad-Free Experience on Select Apps, Games
  3. iPhone SE 3, Rumoured to Be Launched This Year, Might Be Priced at $300
  4. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022
  5. Asus 8z Will Launch in India on February 28: What to Expect
  6. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  8. War via TikTok: Russia's New Tool for Propaganda Machine
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. eBay May Enable Crypto Payments to Rope in Millennial, Gen-Z Shoppers
  2. MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Flagship Ultraportable Laptop, MateBook E Convertible Launched
  3. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Indiana Jones 5 Production Has Wrapped, Movie Releases in June 2023
  5. Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India
  6. TCL 30 5G, TCL 30, TCL 30+, TCL 30 SE, TCL 30 E Launched at MWC 2022; TCL Ultra Flex Foldable Phone Unveiled
  7. Pegasus Spyware Maker NSO Sues Calcalist Newspaper for Defamation Over Police Snooping Report
  8. Google, YouTube Should Ban War Propaganda Accounts, EU Industry Chief Demands
  9. NASA's Parker Solar Probe Completes 11th Close Flyby of Sun, Gets Within 8.5-Million Kilometre Range
  10. TSMC, Other Taiwanese Chip Companies Complying With Russia Export Controls Amid Ukraine Attack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.