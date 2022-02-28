Sony WH-XB910N wireless noise-cancelling headphones were launched in India on Monday, February 28. The new over-ear wireless headphones are part of the Extra Bass range from Sony and feature active noise cancellation, LDAC Bluetooth codec support, and a claimed battery life figure of up to 30 hours. Sony WH-XB910N succeed the very capable Sony XB900N headphones launched in 2019 but are positioned as a more affordable and more bass-oriented alternative to the company's flagship headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-XB910N price in India and availability

The Sony WH-XB910N are priced at Rs. 14,990 in India, a fair bit lower than the flagship Sony WH-1000XM4, which usually sell for around Rs. 25,000 online. The new XB910N headphones will be available both online and offline via major portals and retailers across the country as well as through the Sony online store.

At this price, the Sony WH-XB910N pitches itself as an affordable alternative to the WH-1000XM4, but are priced around the same level as the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM3 (review) which remains an excellent headset for the price. There aren't too many capable over-ear wireless headsets available in this price range, so Sony WH-XB910N is placed in a favourable position with its pricing.

Sony WH-XB910N specifications and features

Part of the Extra Bass series of headphones, Sony WH-XB910N are tuned for more punchy bass and attack. In my initial impressions, the headphones did indeed deliver a punchy and aggressive sound, similar to that of the Sony WH-XB900N (review) headphones.

Furthermore, the headphones use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and support SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs, enabling better sound with high-resolution audio tracks. The bass-friendly sonic signature will appeal to many listeners looking for a more energetic pair of headphones, which is best suited to modern electronic and pop music. Support for the LDAC Bluetooth codec means that the WH-XB910N headphones are best used with an Android device, but AAC codec support means that these won't feel too out of place even with an iOS device.

There is also active noise cancellation on the Sony WH-XB910N headphones, and a claimed battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. USB Type-C fast charging is present and is said to add 4.5 hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge. The headphones work with the Sony Headphones Connect app — available on Android and iOS — that enables firmware updates, equaliser tweaking, and other customisations for the headphones. You can also use the app to set up Sony's 360 Reality Audio, and view key parameters including the Bluetooth codec in operation and the remaining battery percentage on the headphones.

The Sony WH-XB910N headphones use 40mm dynamic drivers and have features such as touch controls, quick attention mode, native Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility, Google Fast Pair support, and multipoint connectivity for up to two devices simultaneously. The sales package includes a carry case, USB Type-C cable for charging, and 3.5mm stereo cable for wired connectivity.