Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India: Details

The Sony WH-1000XM5 supports the SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs, and can also be used as a wired headset.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 September 2022 12:00 IST
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India: Details

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is the successor to the WH-1000XM4, which was launched in 2020

Highlights
  • Sony WH-1000XM5 has a refreshed design for the range
  • The Sony headphones use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity
  • Sony launched the WH-1000XM5 globally in May 2022

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless active noise cancelling headphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 34,990. The flagship wireless over-ear headphones are part of the Japanese electronics brand's popular 1000X lineup, and are the direct successor of the WH-1000XM4, which was launched in 2020. Sony states that the WH-1000XM5 has improved sound quality and active noise cancellation performance, with a new integrated processor V1 along with the noise cancelling processor QN1, powering the functionality of the headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM5 price and availability in India

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have been launched in India a few months after the global launch in May 2022, with the pricing set at Rs. 34,990. The company has announced an introductory price of Rs. 26,990 for pre-orders made before October 7.

The headphones will be available to buy and ship on October 8 across Sony Center stores, major electronics stores, and e-commerce portals in India. The Sony WH-1000XM5 will be available in two colours in India - black and silver.

At this price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 primarily goes up against the recently launched Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless over-ear headset, which is priced at Rs. 34,990 in India. Other competing options in this category include the Bose QuietComfort 45 and the much more expensive Apple AirPods Max.

Sony WH-1000XM5 specifications and features

The Sony WH-1000XM5 is the successor to the WH-1000XM4, and is said to have improved sound quality and active noise cancellation. The headphones are powered by the Integrated processor V1, along with the QN1 noise cancelling processor that promises better performance across the board.

For connectivity, the Sony WH-1000XM5 uses Bluetooth 5.2, with support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs. There is also multi-point connectivity for up to two devices simultaneously. The headphones have 30mm dynamic drivers, and a refreshed and improved design that is said to be lighter and more comfortable than earlier headphones in the 1000X lineup.

The device has a combination of button and touch controls, with playback and volume controlled by gestures on the touch-sensitive area found in the right ear cup. There are eight microphones on the headset, for ANC and voice.

The headphones work with the Sony Headphones Connect app, and have features such as customisable noise cancellation and hear-through mode, Speak To Chat, 360 Reality Audio, and native hands-free support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants. There is also support for Google Fast Pair and Swift Pair for Windows devices. Sony claims battery life of up to 30 hours per charge on the WH-1000XM5, and there is support for fast charging as well.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India: Details
