Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 19,990. The new earphones have a unique ring design that allows for clear hear-through when worn, along with a promise of all-day comfort thanks to the low weight of the earpieces, and good performance on calls. The Sony LinkBuds also work with the Sony Headphones Connect app for customisation and settings, and are positioned below the Sony WF-1000XM4 in the company's true wireless earphones lineup in India.

Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 price and availability

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 are priced at Rs. 19,990 in India, putting them at the same price level as the flagship Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones. The earphones will go on sale on August 13 across Sony's online and offline retail channels, including Sony's ShopAtSC online portal, Sony stores, e-commerce portals, and major electronics stores.

For the launch, Sony has announced pre-booking offers for the earphones, where buyers can pre-book the LinkBuds for a special price of Rs. 14,990. Further cash-back offers on select credit and debit cards can reduce the price by up to Rs. 2,000. The pre-booking period is open from August 4 to August 12, prior to the earphones going on full sale.

Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 specifications and features

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 have a unique ring design, where the ear canal of the user is kept unblocked even when wearing the true wireless earphones. This allows users to hear their surroundings even while using the earphones. Furthermore, Sony claims that the design and fit is comfortable enough for all-day use, with five different-sized ear wings included in the box for a customisable fit. The earpieces weigh around 4.1g each, and the charging case is similarly compact and has USB Type-C connectivity.

Sony is also pitching good performance on calls, along with features such as app support through the Sony Headphones Connect app, adaptive volume control, Google Fast Pair, and native voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Touch controls on the LinkBuds WF-L900 use Sony's Wide Area Tap feature, which allows you to control the headset's functions by simply tapping in front of your ear, rather than on the earpieces themselves.

Battery life on the Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 headset is claimed to be up to 5.5 hours on the earpieces, with an additional 12 hours from the charging case. There is also fast charging, with a 10-minute charge claimed to offer 90 minutes of listening time on the earpieces. The Sony LinkBuds use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.