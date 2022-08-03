Technology News
  Sony LinkBuds WF L900 True Wireless Earphones with Unique Ring Design Launched in India: Details

Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones with Unique Ring Design Launched in India: Details

The Sony LinkBuds’ touch controls interestingly work without actually touching the earpieces, thanks to the Wide Area Tap feature.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 3 August 2022 12:12 IST
Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones with Unique Ring Design Launched in India: Details

The Sony LinkBuds are priced at Rs. 19,990 in India, but will be available for pre-order at Rs. 14,990

Highlights
  • Sony LinkBuds will go on sale on August 13, available for pre-order now
  • The earphones’ design allows for easy hear-through at all times
  • The Sony LinkBuds work with the Headphones Connect app

Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 19,990. The new earphones have a unique ring design that allows for clear hear-through when worn, along with a promise of all-day comfort thanks to the low weight of the earpieces, and good performance on calls. The Sony LinkBuds also work with the Sony Headphones Connect app for customisation and settings, and are positioned below the Sony WF-1000XM4 in the company's true wireless earphones lineup in India.

Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 price and availability

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 are priced at Rs. 19,990 in India, putting them at the same price level as the flagship Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones. The earphones will go on sale on August 13 across Sony's online and offline retail channels, including Sony's ShopAtSC online portal, Sony stores, e-commerce portals, and major electronics stores.

For the launch, Sony has announced pre-booking offers for the earphones, where buyers can pre-book the LinkBuds for a special price of Rs. 14,990. Further cash-back offers on select credit and debit cards can reduce the price by up to Rs. 2,000. The pre-booking period is open from August 4 to August 12, prior to the earphones going on full sale.

Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 specifications and features

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 have a unique ring design, where the ear canal of the user is kept unblocked even when wearing the true wireless earphones. This allows users to hear their surroundings even while using the earphones. Furthermore, Sony claims that the design and fit is comfortable enough for all-day use, with five different-sized ear wings included in the box for a customisable fit. The earpieces weigh around 4.1g each, and the charging case is similarly compact and has USB Type-C connectivity.

Sony is also pitching good performance on calls, along with features such as app support through the Sony Headphones Connect app, adaptive volume control, Google Fast Pair, and native voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Alexa. Touch controls on the LinkBuds WF-L900 use Sony's Wide Area Tap feature, which allows you to control the headset's functions by simply tapping in front of your ear, rather than on the earpieces themselves.

Battery life on the Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 headset is claimed to be up to 5.5 hours on the earpieces, with an additional 12 hours from the charging case. There is also fast charging, with a 10-minute charge claimed to offer 90 minutes of listening time on the earpieces. The Sony LinkBuds use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony LinkBuds, Sony LinkBuds Price in India, Sony LinkBuds Features, Sony LinkBuds Design, Sony Headphones Connect, True wireless earphones, TWS, Earphones, Bluetooth, Sony WF-1000XM4
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Oppo A77 4G With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Hands-on Image Leaked Online, Tipped to Debut on August 4

Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones with Unique Ring Design Launched in India: Details
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
