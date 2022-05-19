Technology News
Sony LinkBuds S Super Lightweight True Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched

The Sony LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds are available for pre-order now.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 19 May 2022 14:36 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

The Sony LinkBuds S earbuds are available in Black, Desert Sand and White colours

Highlights
  • Sony LinkBuds S earbuds can last up to 20 hours
  • The earbuds feature an IPX4 rating for water resistance
  • Sony LinkBuds S are available in three colour options

Sony LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds were launched on Wednesday. One of biggest highlights of the new earbuds from Sony is their lightweight design — said to weigh just 4.8 grams per earbud. They also offer active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 20 hours— including the battery of the bundled charging case. Users can also expect up to six hours of use with ANC enabled. The Sony LinkBuds S have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. Additionally, the true wireless earbuds feature an ambient mode to make the wearer hear their surroundings as well.

Sony LinkBuds S earbuds price, availability

Sony LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds have been priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,500), and are now available for pre-orders in the US with general availability starting from May 20. The earbuds will be available via the Sony site, BestBuy, and Amazon.com. The earbuds have been launched in Black, Desert Sand, and White colour options.

Sony LinkBuds S earbuds specifications

The Sony LinkBuds S earbuds are super lightweight, weighing in at 4.8 grams per bud. The earbuds are equipped with Sony's high-quality LDAC Bluetooth codec as well as the company's proprietary Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which is claimed to deliver compelling audio and call quality out-of-the-box. Sony has provided an IPX4-certified build that can bear water splashes. The earbuds offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Moreover, the earbuds feature Sony's Adaptive Sound Control, which is claimed to sense the user's activity to automatically adjust ambient sound settings. There is also the company's Speak-to-Chat feature is also available in the earbuds, which automatically senses your voice, pauses the audio and activates ambient sound mode when you begin to talk.

The Sony LinkBuds S are powered by the company's Integrated Processor V1, which is claimed to maintain sound quality and help in minimising distortion. The Sony earbuds feature 0.2-inch dynamic drivers, with a frequency response range of 20Hz–20,000Hz. The earbuds also feature touch control settings that let users pause, play, and skip tracks — apart from control volume, activate the voice assistant, and answer phone calls.

Besides this, the Sony LinkBuds S support Alexa for voice assistance. The earbuds are rated to deliver up to six hours of battery life with ANC enabled, while the charging case provides up to 14 hours of battery life, giving a total battery of 20 hours on a single charge. The company claims that a a five-minute charge can deliver up to 60 minutes of playback time. The earbuds take about two hours to charge fully, while the charging case takes three hours.

Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Sony, Sony LinkBuds S, Sony LinkBuds S Specifications, Sony LinkBuds S Price
India’s Power Grid Faces Increased Supply Demand Amid Hybrid Work Model, Harsh Heatwave
Jack Dorsey Calls BTC ‘Open Standard for Global Money Transmission’, Outlines Plans for ‘Block’

