Sony Inzone gaming headphones have been quietly listed for sale in India by the Japanese electronics brand, with three models available to buy on the ShopAtSC official online store. Although there has been no official announcement from Sony on the launch of the new headphones, the Inzone H3, H7, and H9 gaming headphones are listed online with prices starting at Rs. 6,990, and are also available for purchase. Sony announced the Inzone sub-brand recently, with a focus on gaming peripherals such as headphones and monitors.

Sony Inzone H3, H7, H9 price and availability

As per the listings originally spotted by Twitter user and former Gadgets360 Gaming Editor @RishiAlwani, the Sony Inzone H3 is priced at Rs. 6,990, the H7 is priced at Rs. 15,990, and the H9 is priced at Rs. 21,990. All three headsets are available for purchase, with Sony promising delivery within six days to certain PIN codes.

Sony has not officially announced the launch of the Inzone headphones in India yet, so the listings will come as a surprise to many. The company had announced the range in June 2022 with global pricing detailed at the time. Sony also recently launched the WH-1000XM5 premium wireless headphones in India, which are priced at Rs. 34,990.

Sony Inzone H3, H7, H9 specifications and features

Out of the three headphones listed for sale in India, the entry-level Sony Inzone H3 features wired connectivity, while the Inzone H7 and H9 are wireless headsets with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. All of the headphones can be customised and used with the Sony Inzone Hub software on PC, for fine tuning of frequency response and equaliser settings. All three headphones are made for use with PC and modern gaming consoles, including the Sony PlayStation 5.

The H7 and H9 can simultaneously be used with both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, with the former preferred for calls and chats with a smartphone, and the latter in use for game audio using a USB dongle. This ensures that wireless audio is transmitted without any significant latency or reduction in quality - critical during gaming, where sound directionality and timing are important to the gameplay.

All three headphones have microphones that can be flipped up to mute, support Sony's 360 Spatial Sound format for virtualised surround sound, and have a proper over-ear fit for comfort. Battery life is claimed to be up to 40 hours on the Inzone H7 headphones, and up to 32 hours on the Inzone H9 headphones. The Inzone H9 also has active noise cancellation.