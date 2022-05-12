Sonos Ray Budget Soundbar With Dolby Digital Support Launched: Details

Sonos Ray was unveiled on Thursday as the latest offering from the American audio brand. Offered in two colour options, the new soundbar comes with touch controls along with support for Apple AirPlay 2. Compared to other offerings from the brand, the Sonos Ray can be considered as part of the entry-level audio segment. It packs two tweeters and four class-d digital amplifiers to reproduce high frequencies. The Sonos Ray can be paired with a TV or laptop via an optical cable and it offers support for Dolby Digital audio. It is compatible with the Sonos app that lets users adjust the bass of the Sonos Ray directly from their mobile phones.

Sonos Ray price, availability

The new Sonos Ray comes with a price tag of $279 (roughly Rs. 21,600) in the US. The soundbar comes in Black and White colour options and is currently available for pre-reservations in the US via the company website, with its deliveries starting from June 7.

Details about the launch of the Sonos Ray in Indian and other global markets have not been announced yet.

Sonos Ray specifications, features

The new soundbar from Sonos features two mid-woofers, four class-d digital amplifiers and two tweeters to ensure bass and create a high-frequency response. The Sonos Ray features capacitive touch controls on the body to play, pause, adjust the volume, skip, and replay. It is powered by a quad-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. Further, the soundbar sports LED indicators for connection and mute status.

The Sonos Ray soundbar can be connected with the Sonos app that is available on the Google Play store or Apple's App Store to modify bass, treble, and loudness and use other services. It offers Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n connectivity and allows users to stream audio from platforms like Spotify Connect, and Amazon Music among others. It can be connected to TVs or PCs via an optical cable that is included in the box.

Apple users can use AirPlay 2 on the Sonos Ray to use it with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac over Wi-Fi. Further, it can work with the TV remote through its IR receiver.

Sonos Ray is capable of decoding Stereo PCM, Dolby Digital v5.1 and DTS Digital Surround. The device support company's Trueplay tuning feature that optimises the sound based on the surroundings with the help of the microphone of an iOS device. Further, it supports the Night sound feature that reduces the intensity of loud sounds while increasing the level of quieter sounds. Users can group the device with other Sonos speakers for multi-room playback as well. The soundbar measures 71x559x95mm and weighs 1.95 kilograms.