Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds With IP54 Rating Launched: Details

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbud will be offered in a sole Black colour option.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 April 2022 19:03 IST
Photo Credit: Sennheiser

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless will go on sale in the US and Europe starting May 3

Highlights
  • Sennheiser Sport True Wireless boast of a signature sound
  • The earbuds come in three sizes of ear tips (small, medium, large)
  • Sennheiser Sport True Wireless support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds, the latest sports-focused earbuds from Sennheiser, were unveiled by the company on Thursday. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from the German audio brand boast of a signature sound powered by the Sennheiser TrueResponse transducer — a 7mm dynamic driver that is claimed to deliver a high-end audio experience. They feature v5.2 Bluetooth connectivity and are said to deliver nine hours of continuous playback time. The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Another highlight feature is the Adaptable Acoustic feature to allow users to hear their surroundings. The Indian launch date of the earbuds is yet to be announced.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless price

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless will go on sale in the US and Europe starting May 3. The earbuds are priced at EUR 129.90 (roughly Rs. 10,760) in Europe and at $129.95 (roughly Rs. 9,940) in the US. It is not clear when the device will launch in India as of yet and the company has not revealed the earbuds' price in India. The Sennheiser Sport will come in a solo Black colour

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds specifications and features

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds support Qualcomm's aptX codec, while the 7mm drivers are compatible with audio codecs like AAC and SBC. The Sennheiser TrueResponse transducer claims a ‘high-end sound experience with full bass' for the earbuds. Being targeted at athletes, the sports TWS earbuds are touted to offer an Adaptable Acoustic feature that lets users choose either open or closed ear adapters, adjust EQ settings, and switch between presets to properly "experience sound and perceive their surroundings". Examples include helping reduce body-borne noise (heartbeat or footsteps) and letting some outside sounds to enter for better situational awareness.

The earbuds come in three sizes of ear tips (small, medium, large) and four sizes of fins (N, S1, S2, S3) for user comfort. The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless have an output power of 10mW and feature a 2 mic beamforming arrays pick-up pattern. The users can customise their listening experience from a choice of presets and an equaliser via the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and a USC Type-C charging cable. The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds offer 27 hours of playback in total — with nine hours playback on a single charge and an additional 18 hours by charging through the case, which has a 400mAh battery. The earbuds, which have a 55mAh battery, take approximately 1.5 hours to charge completely. The Sennheiser Sport has an IP54 dust and water resistance. The earbuds weigh 6.8 grams.

Comments

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
