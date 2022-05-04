Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds With Up to 27 Hours Battery, IP55 Rating Launched in India

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds With Up to 27 Hours Battery, IP55 Rating Launched in India

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds come with Sennheiser TrueResponse transducer.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 May 2022 16:50 IST
Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds With Up to 27 Hours Battery, IP55 Rating Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless are launched in a Black colour option

Highlights
  • Sennheiser Sport True Wireless feature Adaptable Acoustic feature
  • The earphones feature two 2-mic beamforming arrays
  • Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds were launched in India on Wednesday. The sports-focused true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from Sennheiser are equipped with the Sennheiser TrueResponse transducer (a 7mm dynamic driver), Adaptable Acoustic feature, and they are rated IP54 for dust and water resistance. The music in earphones can be controlled via an app that offers an equaliser, Focus and Aware EQ settings, among other features. The German audio brand unveiled these TWS earphones in the US and European markets last month.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earphones price in India, availability

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earphones price in India is set at Rs. 10,990, and they are available in Black colour on Sennheiser website, Amazon as well as other leading electronic outlets in the country. To recall, the earphones were launched globally in late April.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds specifications

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds are equipped with Sennheiser TrueResponse transducer, which is a 7mm dynamic audio driver that is said to deliver a high-end sound and a punchy bass. The earphones come with Adaptable Acoustic feature that offers a choice of choosing between an open or closed ear adapter. Sennheiser says that while the open ear adapter style allows the environmental noise to seep in, the closed ear adapter blocks outside noise for an immersive audio experience.

This is similar to the ‘transparent mode' feature for situational awareness that we have seen in various earphones and headphones offerings from competing brands.

The music in the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds can be fine-tuned by using an equaliser through the Smart Control App. They support Qualcomm's aptX codec along with codecs like AAC and SBC. The earphones also feature two 2-mic beamforming arrays (total 4 microphones). The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity, and are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds offer a total of 27 hours of playback with nine hours of run time coming in from earbuds, and additional 18 hours from the case. The earbuds pack 55mAh battery each, and the charging case gets a 400mAh battery, which can be fully juiced up in about 1.5 hours via a USB Type-C cable.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds, Sennheiser Sport True Wireless price in India, Sennheiser Sport True Wireless specifications, Sennheiser
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
ISRO Says It Plans a Venus Orbiter Mission With a Launch in December 2024
US to Bring Crypto, Traditional Assets Under Same Regulatory Framing, Senator Spills Beans
Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds With Up to 27 Hours Battery, IP55 Rating Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  6. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Launched in India: All Details Here
  7. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  8. JBL Tune 130 NC, JBL Tune 230 NC TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play System Update for May 2022 Adds Self-Sharing to Nearby Share Option
  2. Autism-Linked Gene Mutation Reversed Using Lab-Grown Brain Experiment
  3. This Robot Chef Is Being Taught to 'Taste' Food as It Cooks, Just Like a Human, to Determine if It Is Properly Seasoned
  4. Play Date Between Bolivian River Dolphins and Anaconda Leaves Trail of Questions
  5. NASA Begins Investigating Lunar Surface Samples 50 Years After They Were Brought Home by Apollo 17 Astronauts
  6. Marshall Willen, Emberton II Portable Speakers With Stack Mode Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Machine Learning Program for Games Helps Develop Algorithm for Molecular Modelling
  8. Routers, Network Cameras From Netgear, Linksys, and Others Affected Due to DNS Poisoning Flaw
  9. Google Pixel Buds Pro Tipped to Launch Soon, Colour Variants Leaked
  10. Sophos: 78 Percent of Indian Organisations Faced Ransomware Attacks in Last Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.