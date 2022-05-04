Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds were launched in India on Wednesday. The sports-focused true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from Sennheiser are equipped with the Sennheiser TrueResponse transducer (a 7mm dynamic driver), Adaptable Acoustic feature, and they are rated IP54 for dust and water resistance. The music in earphones can be controlled via an app that offers an equaliser, Focus and Aware EQ settings, among other features. The German audio brand unveiled these TWS earphones in the US and European markets last month.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earphones price in India, availability

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earphones price in India is set at Rs. 10,990, and they are available in Black colour on Sennheiser website, Amazon as well as other leading electronic outlets in the country. To recall, the earphones were launched globally in late April.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds specifications

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds are equipped with Sennheiser TrueResponse transducer, which is a 7mm dynamic audio driver that is said to deliver a high-end sound and a punchy bass. The earphones come with Adaptable Acoustic feature that offers a choice of choosing between an open or closed ear adapter. Sennheiser says that while the open ear adapter style allows the environmental noise to seep in, the closed ear adapter blocks outside noise for an immersive audio experience.

This is similar to the ‘transparent mode' feature for situational awareness that we have seen in various earphones and headphones offerings from competing brands.

The music in the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds can be fine-tuned by using an equaliser through the Smart Control App. They support Qualcomm's aptX codec along with codecs like AAC and SBC. The earphones also feature two 2-mic beamforming arrays (total 4 microphones). The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity, and are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds offer a total of 27 hours of playback with nine hours of run time coming in from earbuds, and additional 18 hours from the case. The earbuds pack 55mAh battery each, and the charging case gets a 400mAh battery, which can be fully juiced up in about 1.5 hours via a USB Type-C cable.

