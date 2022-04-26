Sennheiser is bringing a new addition to the Momentum series with the release of the Momentum True Wireless 3. These earbuds are claimed to offer an improved fit over the previous entries in the lineup. Featured technologies like Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, and adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) enhance the listening experience offered by the Momentum True Wireless 3. There is also a Sound Personalisation feature that creates a custom audio profile for the user based on a guided listening test.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 price, availability

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 can be pre-ordered for now and will be available to purchase from May 10. They will be priced at $249.95 at launch. Sennheiser offers three colour options for these true wireless earbuds: Black, Graphite, and White.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 specifications

These are the third entry in the Momentum True Wireless series and share some similarities with its predecessor, the Momentum True Wireless 2. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are equipped with dynamic 7mm drivers that deliver "deep bass, natural mids, and detailed highs." The featured adaptive ANC technology automatically monitors ambient noise to adjust noise cancelling letters. Users can also switch to the transparency mode to better hear their surroundings.

In addition to the Sound Personalisation feature creating a custom profile for users, the Smart Control App provides audio presets and an equaliser to fine-tune the audio output. The Momentum True Wireless 3 are compatible with AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive codecs for low-latency audio. Both of the earbuds are fitted with three microphones each for clear calling.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 come in an IPX4 rated water-resistant casing. Furthermore, the earbuds are designed to handle light rain. According to the company, the earbuds can provide up to 7 hours of uninterrupted playback per charge with the case providing an additional backup of up to 21 hours. The case features a USB Type-C port for wired charging and it also supports wireless charging.