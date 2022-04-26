Technology News
  Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds With Adaptive ANC, Sound Personalisation Launched

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds With Adaptive ANC, Sound Personalisation Launched

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are equipped with 7mm dynamic drivers.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 26 April 2022 12:59 IST
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds With Adaptive ANC, Sound Personalisation Launched

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 come in Black, Graphite, and White

Highlights
  • Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 feature a transparency mode
  • They are claimed to have a battery life of up to 7 hours without the case
  • The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are said to handle light rain

Sennheiser is bringing a new addition to the Momentum series with the release of the Momentum True Wireless 3. These earbuds are claimed to offer an improved fit over the previous entries in the lineup. Featured technologies like Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, and adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) enhance the listening experience offered by the Momentum True Wireless 3. There is also a Sound Personalisation feature that creates a custom audio profile for the user based on a guided listening test.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 price, availability

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 can be pre-ordered for now and will be available to purchase from May 10. They will be priced at $249.95 at launch. Sennheiser offers three colour options for these true wireless earbuds: Black, Graphite, and White.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 specifications

These are the third entry in the Momentum True Wireless series and share some similarities with its predecessor, the Momentum True Wireless 2. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are equipped with dynamic 7mm drivers that deliver "deep bass, natural mids, and detailed highs." The featured adaptive ANC technology automatically monitors ambient noise to adjust noise cancelling letters. Users can also switch to the transparency mode to better hear their surroundings.

In addition to the Sound Personalisation feature creating a custom profile for users, the Smart Control App provides audio presets and an equaliser to fine-tune the audio output. The Momentum True Wireless 3 are compatible with AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive codecs for low-latency audio. Both of the earbuds are fitted with three microphones each for clear calling.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 come in an IPX4 rated water-resistant casing. Furthermore, the earbuds are designed to handle light rain. According to the company, the earbuds can provide up to 7 hours of uninterrupted playback per charge with the case providing an additional backup of up to 21 hours. The case features a USB Type-C port for wired charging and it also supports wireless charging.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 price, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 specifications, Sennheiser
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Sends Dogecoin Soaring by More Than 25 Percent: Here's Why
Mario Movie Delayed Over Three Months to April 2023
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds With Adaptive ANC, Sound Personalisation Launched
