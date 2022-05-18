Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earphones Launched in India: All Details

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds were launched in India on Wednesday. The earbuds had its global launch in April. Featured technologies like Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, and adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) are offered by the earbuds to improve the listening experience. The Sound Personalisation feature sported by the earbuds creates a custom audio profile for the user based on a guided listening test. The earbuds from Sennheiser come in three colour options and can be purchased from the official website of Sennheiser, Amazon India, and other electronics outlets in India.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 price in India

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are priced in India at Rs. 21,990. The Momentum True Wireless 3 were launched globally in April, priced at $249.95 (roughly Rs. 19,400). The earbuds come in three colour options — Black, Graphite, and White. The White colour variant of the Momentum True Wireless 3 is not available for sale in India at the moment and can be expected at a later date, Sennheiser confirmed to Gadgets 360.

As mentioned earlier, the earbuds can be purchased from the official website of Sennheiser, Amazon India, and other electronics stores in India.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 specifications

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are the third in the Momentum True Wireless series and share some similarities with their predecessors, the Momentum True Wireless 2. The earbuds are equipped with dynamic 7mm drivers that deliver "deep bass, natural mids, and detailed highs."

The adaptive ANC technology featured in the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 monitors ambient noise in order to adjust noise cancelling levels. Users also have the option to switch the transparency mode to better hear their surroundings.

The Sound Personalisation feature sported by the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 creates a custom profile for users and the Smart Control App provides audio presets and an equaliser to fine-tune the audio output. The earbuds are compatible with AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive codecs for low-latency audio. Both of the earbuds house three microphones each for clear calling.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 come in an IPX4 rated water-resistant casing. The earbuds are also designed to handle light rain. According to Sennheiser, the earbuds can provide up to 7 hours of uninterrupted playback per charge with the case providing an additional backup of up to 21 hours. The case sports a USB Type-C port for wired charging and it also supports wireless charging.

