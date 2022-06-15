Technology News
  Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Teased, Key Specifications Include Up to 60 Hour Battery Life

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Teased, Key Specifications Include Up to 60-Hour Battery Life

The forthcoming Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have lightweight construction.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 June 2022 19:08 IST
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Teased, Key Specifications Include Up to 60-Hour Battery Life

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have new design

Highlights
  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have Adaptive Noise Cancellation
  • The headphones have a 42mm transducer system
  • They can be purchased from August

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones were teased by the company on Wednesday. An addition to Sennheiser's Momentum range of audio products, the headphones are claimed to offer “sophisticated listening through superior sound.” The over-ear headphones come with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation, a new design for great comfort, and a massive 60 hours battery life, the company says. A successor to the Momentum 3 Wireless headphones, the Momentum 4 Wireless key features include a 42mm transducer system as well as lightweight design.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones price, availability

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones price haven't been revealed yet, however, the German audio product maker has announced that they will be available for purchase globally from August. Its predecessor, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones (Review) were launched at a price of Rs. 34,990.

The headphones are likely to compete with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones launched in May, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 which were first launched in September 2021.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless specifications

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones feature an over-the-ear design and are claimed to offer Sennheiser's Signature Sound. The headphones come equipped with a 42mm transducer system that is said to deliver “brilliant dynamics, clarity, and musicality for exceptional high-fidelity sound”. The photo shared with the teaser by Sennheiser shows that the headphones have a fabric on the headband.

This pair of Momentum 4 Wireless headphones get angled speakers for a more natural soundstage, and there is also an advanced voice pick up feature for “optimised calls and easier voice assistant access.” The headphones are claimed to offer up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge.

As per Sennheiser, the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer multiple customisations allowing listeners to set output as per their preference. This feature should be enabled by the app. Furthermore, the company says that the new upcoming headphones have an all-new lightweight design with deep cushioned, synthetic leather ear pads for a long-lasting wearing comfort and ANC performance.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Teased, Key Specifications Include Up to 60-Hour Battery Life
