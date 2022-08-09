Technology News
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones With ANC, Upto 60 Hours Battery Life Launched: Details

Sennheiser claims up to 60 hours of battery life on the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 9 August 2022 12:35 IST
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are priced at $350, and go on sale globally on August 23

Highlights
  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless works with the Smart Control app
  • Qualcomm aptX and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs are supported
  • The flagship headphones go up against competition from Sony and Bose

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and advanced Bluetooth codec support have been launched globally, priced at $350 (approximately Rs. 27,800). The flagship headset is the successor to the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headset launched in late 2019, and goes up against competition from brands such as Sony and Bose in the premium wireless over-ear headphones segment. The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have a refreshed design, which puts the focus on comfort, and the company also claims class-leading battery life of up to 60 hours per charge.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless price and availability

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are priced at $350 (approximately Rs. 27,800), and are available now for pre-order in select global markets. The headphones will go on sale on August 23 for standard purchases. There is no word on availability and pricing in India as of now, but it's likely that Sennheiser will launched the headphones in India in the coming weeks.

At this price and with these set of features, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless goes up against competition in the premium wireless over-ear headphones segment, particularly the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QC45, both of which are priced at roughly the same level.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless specifications and features

As the company's flagship over-ear wireless headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless promises premium-grade performance and functionality. This includes active noise cancellation, app support through the Sennheiser Smart Control app, and advanced Bluetooth codec support for the aptX and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs, in addition to SBC and AAC. The headphones use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, and have a refreshed design that is claimed by Sennheiser to offer better comfort.

In addition, Sennheiser claims class-leading battery life of up to 60 hours per charge on the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. The headphones have 42mm dynamic drivers, four microphones for voice and ANC functionality, fast charging through USB Type-C, and a frequency response range of 6-22,000Hz.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
