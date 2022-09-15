Technology News
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones With Up to 60-Hours Battery Life, ANC Launched in India: Details

The over-ear wireless headphones go up against competition from Sony, Bose, and Apple, among others.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 15 September 2022 13:18 IST
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless features active noise cancellation and 42mm drivers

Highlights
  • The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones were launched globally in August
  • The headphones use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity
  • Sennheiser also recently launched the Momentum True Wireless 3 earphones

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 34,990. The new over-ear wireless headphones were announced globally in August 2022, and are the latest flagship headset from Sennheiser as part of the Momentum product line. As the successor to the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones that were launched in 2019, the new Momentum 4 wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with support for advanced Bluetooth codecs, as well as active noise cancellation, and app support.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless price, availability

At Rs. 34,990, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are among the company's most expensive wireless headsets available right now. The headphones will be available to buy online through the company's official e-store, as well as Amazon India.

At this price, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless goes up against competition from brands such as Sony, Bose, and Apple. This includes the Sony WH-1000XM5, as well as the much more expensive Apple AirPods Max. Sennheiser also recently launched the Momentum True Wireless 3 earphones for Rs. 21,990 in India.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless specifications and features

As the company's flagship over-ear wireless headphones, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless promises premium-grade performance and functionality. This includes active noise cancellation, app support through the Sennheiser Smart Control app, and advanced Bluetooth codec support for the aptX and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs, in addition to SBC and AAC. The headphones use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, and have a refreshed design that is claimed by Sennheiser to offer better comfort.

In addition, Sennheiser claims class-leading battery life of up to 60 hours per charge on the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. The headphones have 42mm dynamic drivers, four microphones for voice and ANC functionality, fast charging through USB Type-C, and a frequency response range of 6-22,000Hz.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Specifications, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Features, Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Price in India, Headphones, Bluetooth, aptX Adaptive, Qualcomm, Active noise cancellation
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

