Sennheiser CX Plus SE Earbuds Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Sennheiser CX Plus SE earbuds will be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 22 July 2022 19:53 IST
Sennheiser CX Plus SE Earbuds Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day

The Sennheiser CX Plus SE TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation technology

Highlights
  • Sennheiser CX Plus SE earbuds will be sold at Rs. 8,990 during Prime Day
  • The Amazon Prime Day Sale will begin on July 23
  • CX Plus SE earbuds offers up to 24 hours of battery life

Sennheiser CX Plus Special Edition earbuds have been launched in India on Friday. The earbuds from Sennheiser come with features including active noise cancellation and customisable touch controls. The company claims a playback time of up to 24 hours for the CX Plus SE audio devices. The in-ear earbuds also sport features like transparent hearing mode that lets a user stay away of the surrounding voice while wearing the device. The Sennheiser CX Plus SE will be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Meanwhile, the Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds were launched in India in April this year.

Sennheiser CX Plus SE earbuds price in India

The Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds were announced to come at a price of Rs. 14,990 when the earbuds were first launched in India earlier this year. However, interested buyers can purchase the Sennheiser CX Plus SE at Rs. 8,990 during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which will go on for two days on July 23-24.

Sennheiser CX Plus SE specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Sennheiser CX Plus SE TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation technology that lets users listen to your favourite music, podcasts, and make calls without distractions. The earbuds also feature a Transparent Hearing mode that allows user to be aware of the surroundings, without taking off the earbuds.

According to the German company, the CX Plus SE offers up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case. Sennheiser also provides four sizes of ear adapters to suit ears of various shapes and sizes.

The buds from Sennheiser are also IPX4-rated for water resistance, and feature customisable touch controls which can be personalised by the user. The Sennheiser CX Plus SE come with dual-mics, and can be used independently. The earbuds support SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive codecs.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good touch controls, very good app
  • Decent battery life
  • Qualcomm aptX support
  • Detailed, energetic sound
  • Tight, refined bass
  • Bad
  • A bit bulky
Read detailed Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser CX Plus SE, Sennheiser CX Plus SE price in India, Sennheiser CX Plus SE earbuds, Sennheiser CX Plus SE earbuds price in India, Sennheiser CX Plus SE specifications, Sennheiser CX Plus SE earbuds specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Zoom Will Soon Expand End-to-End Encryption Feature to Phone, Breakout Rooms: All Details

