Sennheiser CX Plus Special Edition earbuds have been launched in India on Friday. The earbuds from Sennheiser come with features including active noise cancellation and customisable touch controls. The company claims a playback time of up to 24 hours for the CX Plus SE audio devices. The in-ear earbuds also sport features like transparent hearing mode that lets a user stay away of the surrounding voice while wearing the device. The Sennheiser CX Plus SE will be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Meanwhile, the Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds were launched in India in April this year.

Sennheiser CX Plus SE earbuds price in India

The Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds were announced to come at a price of Rs. 14,990 when the earbuds were first launched in India earlier this year. However, interested buyers can purchase the Sennheiser CX Plus SE at Rs. 8,990 during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which will go on for two days on July 23-24.

Sennheiser CX Plus SE specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Sennheiser CX Plus SE TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation technology that lets users listen to your favourite music, podcasts, and make calls without distractions. The earbuds also feature a Transparent Hearing mode that allows user to be aware of the surroundings, without taking off the earbuds.

According to the German company, the CX Plus SE offers up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case. Sennheiser also provides four sizes of ear adapters to suit ears of various shapes and sizes.

The buds from Sennheiser are also IPX4-rated for water resistance, and feature customisable touch controls which can be personalised by the user. The Sennheiser CX Plus SE come with dual-mics, and can be used independently. The earbuds support SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive codecs.