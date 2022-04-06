Sennheiser CX Plus and CX true wireless earbuds have been launched in India. These earbuds offer improved comfort, sound, and are built to offer a high-quality listening experience. The CX Plus series of earbuds come with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and are said to be equipped with audiophile grade Sennheiser technology. Both the CX and CX Plus series buds are said to offer deep bass, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble, while also providing the user with custom EQ for fine tuning. The Sennheiser CX Plus and CX TWS earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and support several audio codecs. Sennheiser has also updated the Smart Control app with new UI and better controls.

Sennheiser CX Plus, CX price in India, availability

The Sennheiser CX Plus and Sennheiser CX true wireless earbuds will be available for purchase in India via online retailers, Amazon, and the official Sennheiser online store. The CX Plus price in India is Rs. 14,990, whereas the CX are being sold at Rs. 10,990. The earbuds will be available in two colour options — Black and White.

Sennheiser CX Plus specifications

Sennheiser's CX Plus TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation technology that allows you to listen to your favourite music, podcasts, and make calls without any distractions. It also features a Transparent Hearing mode that lets in outside noise, which allows the user to talk or be aware of the surroundings without taking off the earbuds. According to Sennheiser, the CX Plus offers up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case. The earbuds are well designed, stylish, and perfectly balanced to provide comfort. To suit ears of various shapes and sizes, Sennheiser provides four sizes of ear adapters. The buds are also IPX4 rated, and feature customisable touch controls. They come with dual-mics, can be used independently, and support SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive codecs.

Sennheiser CX specifications

The Sennheiser CX TWS earbuds offer pretty much the same features as the CX Plus variant, but lack active noise cancellation. You get touch controls, IPX4 splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple codec support, and dual microphones for crystal clear calls. Because these earbuds don't offer ANC, they are rated to last up to 27 hours with the provided case.