Sennheiser CX, CX Plus True Wireless Earphones With Up to 27 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Sennheiser CX Plus and CX true wireless earbuds will be available in India starting at Rs 10,990.

By Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 April 2022 20:21 IST
Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser CX Plus TWS earphones (pictured) offer up to 24 hours of battery life

Highlights
  • The Sennheiser CX TWS earbuds is priced at Rs. 10,990 in India
  • Sennheiser CX Plus TWS with Active Noise Cancellation costs Rs. 14,990
  • The new Sennheiser TWS earbuds will be available in Black and White

Sennheiser CX Plus and CX true wireless earbuds have been launched in India. These earbuds offer improved comfort, sound, and are built to offer a high-quality listening experience. The CX Plus series of earbuds come with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, and are said to be equipped with audiophile grade Sennheiser technology. Both the CX and CX Plus series buds are said to offer deep bass, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble, while also providing the user with custom EQ for fine tuning. The Sennheiser CX Plus and CX TWS earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and support several audio codecs. Sennheiser has also updated the Smart Control app with new UI and better controls.

Sennheiser CX Plus, CX price in India, availability

The Sennheiser CX Plus and Sennheiser CX true wireless earbuds will be available for purchase in India via online retailers, Amazon, and the official Sennheiser online store. The CX Plus price in India is Rs. 14,990, whereas the CX are being sold at Rs. 10,990. The earbuds will be available in two colour options — Black and White.

Sennheiser CX Plus specifications

Sennheiser's CX Plus TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation technology that allows you to listen to your favourite music, podcasts, and make calls without any distractions. It also features a Transparent Hearing mode that lets in outside noise, which allows the user to talk or be aware of the surroundings without taking off the earbuds. According to Sennheiser, the CX Plus offers up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case. The earbuds are well designed, stylish, and perfectly balanced to provide comfort. To suit ears of various shapes and sizes, Sennheiser provides four sizes of ear adapters. The buds are also IPX4 rated, and feature customisable touch controls. They come with dual-mics, can be used independently, and support SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive codecs.  

Sennheiser CX specifications

The Sennheiser CX TWS earbuds offer pretty much the same features as the CX Plus variant, but lack active noise cancellation. You get touch controls, IPX4 splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple codec support, and dual microphones for crystal clear calls. Because these earbuds don't offer ANC, they are rated to last up to 27 hours with the provided case.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser CX Plus, Sennheiser CX
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Renders Surface Online, Suggests Dual Rear Cameras
iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications

