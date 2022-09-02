Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus and Ambeo Sub have been launched at IFA 2022. The new soundbar is part of the Ambeo range that was launched in 2019 with the original Ambeo soundbar. Notably, the Ambeo Soundbar Plus is smaller and costs considerably less than the original Ambeo soundbar, which has been rebranded as the Ambeo Soundbar Max to differentiate between the two. The Ambeo Sub is an optional wireless subwoofer that can be used with the soundbar range for additional punch in the low-end.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub price and availability

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is priced at $1,500 (approximately Rs. 1,20,000), while the Ambeo Sub is priced at $700 (approximately Rs. 56,000). Both products are set to go on sale on September 22 in stores across global markets. There is no word on when the new products will be launched in India as of now.

As mentioned, despite the ‘Plus' branding, the new soundbar is smaller and priced lower than the original Ambeo Soundbar that was launched in 2019. The older and larger soundbar has been rebranded as the Ambeo Soundbar Max, and now has a reduced price of $2,000, down from $2,500. In India, the Ambeo Soundbar Max is available for Rs. 1,99,990.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub specifications and features

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is smaller in size than the Ambeo Soundbar Max, and has a 7.1.4-channel setup entirely contained within the single bar speaker itself. The total sound output of the system is rated at 400W, and connectivity options include HDMI eARC, HDMI pass through, Optical Audio (S/PDIF), and Stereo RCA.

There is also dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats. The customisation and optimisation features for the soundbar can be accessed on the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect are also supported on the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus.

The Ambeo Sub is a wireless subwoofer meant to be used with the Ambeo Plus, but as an optional upgrade if you're looking for a bit more attack and punch in the lows. The subwoofer has a rated sound output of 350W, and also works with the Sennheiser Smart Control app offering customisation functions.