  Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub Launched at IFA 2022: All You Need to Know

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub Launched at IFA 2022: All You Need to Know

Interestingly, the original, larger Ambeo soundbar has now been rebranded as the Ambeo Soundbar Max.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 September 2022 10:50 IST
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub Launched at IFA 2022: All You Need to Know

The Ambeo Soundbar Plus is priced at $1500 (approximately Rs. 1,20,000)

Highlights
  • Sennheiser’s new Ambeo Soundbar Plus has a 7.1.4-channel setup
  • The Ambeo Sub is an optional wireless subwoofer for the soundbar
  • Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are supported on the Ambeo Soundbar Plus

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus and Ambeo Sub have been launched at IFA 2022. The new soundbar is part of the Ambeo range that was launched in 2019 with the original Ambeo soundbar. Notably, the Ambeo Soundbar Plus is smaller and costs considerably less than the original Ambeo soundbar, which has been rebranded as the Ambeo Soundbar Max to differentiate between the two. The Ambeo Sub is an optional wireless subwoofer that can be used with the soundbar range for additional punch in the low-end.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub price and availability

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is priced at $1,500 (approximately Rs. 1,20,000), while the Ambeo Sub is priced at $700 (approximately Rs. 56,000). Both products are set to go on sale on September 22 in stores across global markets. There is no word on when the new products will be launched in India as of now.

As mentioned, despite the ‘Plus' branding, the new soundbar is smaller and priced lower than the original Ambeo Soundbar that was launched in 2019. The older and larger soundbar has been rebranded as the Ambeo Soundbar Max, and now has a reduced price of $2,000, down from $2,500. In India, the Ambeo Soundbar Max is available for Rs. 1,99,990.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub specifications and features

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is smaller in size than the Ambeo Soundbar Max, and has a 7.1.4-channel setup entirely contained within the single bar speaker itself. The total sound output of the system is rated at 400W, and connectivity options include HDMI eARC, HDMI pass through, Optical Audio (S/PDIF), and Stereo RCA.

There is also dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats. The customisation and optimisation features for the soundbar can be accessed on the Sennheiser Smart Control app. Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast built-in, and Spotify Connect are also supported on the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus.

The Ambeo Sub is a wireless subwoofer meant to be used with the Ambeo Plus, but as an optional upgrade if you're looking for a bit more attack and punch in the lows. The subwoofer has a rated sound output of 350W, and also works with the Sennheiser Smart Control app offering customisation functions.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser Ambeo, Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar, Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus Price, Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus Specifications, Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus Features, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Soundbar, Subwoofer, Sennheiser Ambeo Sub
US Law Enforcement Agencies Using 'Fog Reveal' Tool to Track Users With Data From Popular Apps: Report

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, Ambeo Sub Launched at IFA 2022: All You Need to Know
