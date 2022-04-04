Samsung HW-Q990B, HW-S800B Soundbars With Dolby Atmos Support Launched

Samsung HW-Q990B, and HW-S800B soundbars have been launched in South Korea. Both the products come with Dolby Atmos support and are premium offerings from the company. The HW-Q990B soundbar belongs to the company's Q series and HW-S800B is placed under the 'super slim soundbar' with its ultra-slim design. While the Q series HW-Q990B soundbar offers a 3D surround sound through 11.1.4 channel speakers, the HW-S800B delivers surround sound via 3.1.2 channel configuration. Samsung says that the HW-Q990B soundbar is highly compatible with Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV televisions.

Samsung HW-Q990B and Samsung HW-S800B soundbars price, availability

As per the announcement by Samsung, the HW-Q990B is priced at KRW 1.89 million (roughly Rs. 1,17,400), and the HW-Q990B can be purchased for KRW 899,000 (roughly Rs. 55,800). They are available in Black and White colour options.

Samsung HW-Q990B and Samsung HW-S800B soundbars specifications

Samsung HW-Q990B is claimed to provide a 3D surround sound, thanks to its 11.1.4 channel speaker configuration paired with Dolby Atmos and an “improved” Q-Symphony technology. Samsung says that the technology plays sound from the soundbar as well as from the TV's speakers at the same time for a richer sound experience. The company also says that the soundbar has SpaceFit (SpaceFit) sound and Auto EQ functions.

The Samsung HW-Q990B soundbar features a metal finish, and an LED display. Connectivity options on the soundbar include Wi-Fi, and HDMI. As per the South Korean company, when connected to a Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900B series), the soundbar utilises up to 22 channels (16 channels of sound bar + 6 channels of TV) speakers to deliver “overwhelming 3D stereophonic sound”.

Samsung HW-S800B soundbar features an ultra-slim design, and the company says that it has 38mm height and 40mm thickness. As per Samsung, the soundbar complements the South Korean company's ‘The Frame' TVs with Brown and Teak colour cover skins. The soundbar comes with a 3.1.2 channel speaker system paired with Dolby Atmos for surround sound.

Samsung says it will launch ‘The Frame' TVs as well as plans to introduce 13 new soundbar models in the domestic market later this year.