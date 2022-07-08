Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Leaked Renders Tip Three Colour Options

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may have a charging case with similar-looking design as the Galaxy Buds 2.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 July 2022 11:56 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may launch in three colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may not launch in August
  • The earbuds may have a slightly different design than its predecessors
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may get a bigger battery

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alleged renders have been leaked and they suggest that the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will come in three colour options. The renders show that the earphones have a different design as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launched last year. As far as the specifications are concerned, there is not much known about these TWS earphones, but they are expected to rival the rumoured Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). Reports have suggested they may not be launched at the rumoured August Galaxy Unpacked event.

The alleged renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were shared by tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The renders show that the earbuds have a slightly different design as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, but with a similar-looking charging case as its predecessor. The tipster also says that the TWS earphones will come in Bora Purple, which is said to be available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Graphite, and White colour options. They are also tipped to pack slightly increased battery capacity as compared to their predecessor.

A previous report has claimed that Samsung could launch the next-generation TWS earphones — successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 — later this year. However, these rumoured earphones are not expected to be unveiled at the rumoured August Galaxy Unpacked event, which could see the debut of the next generation of foldable smartphones and the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Earlier this week, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series renders were also leaked by the same publication suggesting two models, six variants, and multiple colour options. The wearable was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database hinting at the India launch. The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is said to come in two models: the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
