Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched on Wednesday, alongside the company's next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones that were unveiled at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. The earbuds sport a compact build claimed to be up to 15 percent smaller than its predecessor with a secure fit. They are equipped with coaxial two-way speakers and support 24-bit Hi-Fi audio. The South Korean tech firm claims that the earbuds can last for up to 29 hours of listening time.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pricing, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available to pre-order from Wednesday and will go on sale on August 26 in select countries. They are priced at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 18,000). These Samsung earbuds come in Bora Purple, Graphite, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are equipped with custom two-way coaxial speakers. These earbuds support 24bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher. These TWS earbuds also come with 360 Degree audio support with Direct Multi-channel, according to the company.

The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and are equipped with three high signal-to-noise ratio microphones. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also programmed to distinguish between noise and human voices which enables them to automatically switch to Ambient mode when they detect speech. This mode automatically reduces media volume that allows users to have conversations without taking out the earbuds.

Their charging case packs a 515mAh battery whereas both earbuds house a 61mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are claimed to provide a total of up to 29 hours of listening time (ANC off) and up to 15 hours of talk time (ANC off) with the charging case. The earbuds have an IPX7 rating for water resistance, however, the charging case is not water resistant.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity. They include the company's Auto Switch feature that can be used to effortlessly switch between a TV connection and answering a call on a Samsung phone. The earbuds are compatible with Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi (SSC HiFi), AAC, and SBC codecs, according to the company.