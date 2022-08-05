Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro renders have reportedly leaked and some key specifications of the earbuds have also been tipped. The renders indicate that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may come in a grey colour option. The report has hinted that the earbuds will come equipped with 10mm drivers and feature multiple microphones on each bud. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price was reportedly leaked late last month. The earbuds from the South Korean company have been hinted to come in three colour options. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are said to be the successor of the Galaxy Buds 2.

According to the German website Winfuture, the upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 Pro could come in a grey colour option. The earbuds have also been tipped to house 10mm drivers and multiple microphones on each earbud.

A report late last month had indicated that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be priced at $230 (roughly Rs. 18,300).The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been hinted to launch later this year. The South Korean tech giant is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. However, it is being suggested that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will not be a part of the event lineup.

The alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were previously leaked in early July and the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were hinted to come in three colour options — Bora Purple, Graphite, and White. The renders also hinted that the earphones have a different design as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launched last year.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are said to be the successor of the Galaxy Buds 2. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. They are available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive Green, and White colour options.