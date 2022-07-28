Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event: All Details

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has been tipped to launch later this year.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 28 July 2022 13:46 IST
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been hinted to launch later this year

Highlights
  • Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are hinted to come in three colours
  • Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are said to be the successor of the Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price has reportedly been leaked. The earbuds from Samsung are hinted to come at $230 (roughly Rs. 18,300). The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been tipped to launch later this year. A report earlier this month had mentioned that the earbuds are unlikely to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to take place on August 10. The earbuds from the South Korean company have been hinted to come in three colour options. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are said to be the successor of the Galaxy Buds 2.

Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, a recent report by 9To5Google tipped that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be priced at $230 (roughly Rs. 18,300), citing a source in retail. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been hinted to launch later this year. The South Korean tech giant is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. However, it is being suggested that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will not be a part of the event lineup.

The alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were leaked earlier this month and the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are hinted to come in three colour options — Bora Purple, Graphite, and White. The renders also hinted that the earphones have a different design as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launched last year.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are said to be the successor of the Galaxy Buds 2. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. They are available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive Green, and White colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can deliver up to 29 hours of battery life with the charging case. The earbuds offer up to 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The earbuds also came with IPX7 certification for splash and water resistance.

Comments

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
