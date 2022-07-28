Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro price has reportedly been leaked. The earbuds from Samsung are hinted to come at $230 (roughly Rs. 18,300). The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been tipped to launch later this year. A report earlier this month had mentioned that the earbuds are unlikely to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to take place on August 10. The earbuds from the South Korean company have been hinted to come in three colour options. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are said to be the successor of the Galaxy Buds 2.

Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, a recent report by 9To5Google tipped that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be priced at $230 (roughly Rs. 18,300), citing a source in retail. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have been hinted to launch later this year. The South Korean tech giant is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. However, it is being suggested that the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will not be a part of the event lineup.

The alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were leaked earlier this month and the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are hinted to come in three colour options — Bora Purple, Graphite, and White. The renders also hinted that the earphones have a different design as compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launched last year.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are said to be the successor of the Galaxy Buds 2. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. They are available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive Green, and White colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can deliver up to 29 hours of battery life with the charging case. The earbuds offer up to 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The earbuds also came with IPX7 certification for splash and water resistance.