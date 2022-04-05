Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live receiving the update with firmware build number R180XXU0AVC2.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 April 2022 18:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Firmware build R177XXU0AVC8 is said to be rolling out for Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro come with 360 Audio
  • The update said to have a size of 3MB
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were launched in September last year

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live users are getting a new software update that brings some new features to the earbuds, including the 360 Audio feature, as per user reports on social media platforms. The feature by Samsung delivers 360-degree audio through earbuds. It works similar to Apple's spatial audio and follows the head movements of the user to make it feel like the sound is coming from the screen by changing the left and right sound volumes of the earbuds. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro already offer 360 Audio functionality. Additionally, the update also adds improvements to increase call quality and Bluetooth connections for Galaxy Buds 2.

As per user reports on Twitter and Reddit, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds are receiving a new firmware update with version number R177XXU0AVC8. The update mentions support for 360 Audio and Bluetooth improvements in the changelog. It also includes improvements to call quality and overall stability. The update is said to have a size of 3MB. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are also reportedly receiving the update with firmware build number R180XXU0AVC2, which brings similar features.

As mentioned, 360 Audio offers three-dimensional surround sound. It follows the head movements of the user to make it feel like the sound is coming from the screen. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were the first Samsung earbuds to offer 360 Audio.

Eligible Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Live earbuds will receive the latest update automatically. Users can also manually check for the update by pairing the audio devices with the Galaxy Wearable app and heading to Earbuds settings >Earbuds software update>Download and install.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were launched in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 in India. They are available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive Green, and White colour options. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones were unveiled back in 2020 for $169.99 (approximately Rs. 12,700).

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Very comfortable, good fit 
  • Good looks, easy controls 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Laid-back yet engaging sound 
  • Good soundstage
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS 
  • Scalable codec only works with Samsung devices
  • Only IPX2 water resistance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Secure, noise isolating fit 
  • Decent active noise cancellation 
  • Good companion app on Android 
  • Detailed, natural sound 
  • Good battery life 
  • Bad
  • Needs a Samsung source device for best sound quality 
  • No iOS app at launch time 
  • Voice detect doesn’t always work
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 firmware update, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live firmware update, Samsung 360 Audio
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  5. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors
  6. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  7. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  9. India Orders Blocking of 18 YouTube-Based News Channels: Here’s Why
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Go on Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Tip Design, Suggest Thinner Bezels
  2. EU Ministers Claim Digital Euro Could Introduce Additional Privacy Safeguards
  3. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: Top Discounts, Offers
  4. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max‌ Prices Hiked in India: Here’s How Much They Cost Now
  5. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live Firmware Update Brings 360 Audio Feature: Report
  7. Over 600 Social Media Accounts of the Government Hacked Since 2017: Anurag Thakur
  8. Elon Musk to Join Twitter's Board of Directors After Becoming Biggest Stakeholder
  9. Amazon Secures Several Rocket Launches for Its Project Kuiper Satellite Broadband Network
  10. PUBG and BGMI Are the Same, Tencent Misled Indian Government, Should Be Banned: NGO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.