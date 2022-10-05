Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Buds 4 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, ANC Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Buds 4 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, ANC Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Buds 4 Pro comes with a dual Bluetooth pairing feature.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 5 October 2022 16:11 IST
Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Buds 4 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, ANC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

The Redmi Buds 4 come in Light Blue and Gloss White colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 4 Pro are said to have a total battery life of up to 36 hours
  • These TWS earphones also include dual transparency modes
  • The Redmi Buds 4 has Bluetooth v5.2 for low-latency gaming

Redmi Buds 4 Pro and Redmi Buds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones debuted in Europe on Tuesday. These feature-rich offerings include active noise cancellation (ANC), dual dynamic drivers, and more. Their dual transparency modes give users the option to communicate with others without taking the earbuds out. The earbuds are also equipped with touch controls for answering calls, managing media, and toggling transparency modes. These TWS earphones from the Xiaomi-owned brand are said to offer up to 30 hours of listening time with the charging case.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Redmi Buds 4 price, availability

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro are available in Europe for EUR 99.9 (roughly Rs. 8,000), and come in Midnight Black and Moon White colours. Meanwhile, the regular Redmi Buds 4 can be purchased for EUR 59.9 (roughly Rs. 5,000). These are available in Light Blue and Gloss White colours.

There is no word from Redmi regarding the availability of these TWS earphones in other regions.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro specifications, features

These TWS earphones feature dual dynamic drivers, including 10mm and 6mm drivers on both buds. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro come with ANC technology that is said to block out up to 43 dB of ambient noises. Their transparency mode enables users to stay aware of their surroundings. Both of these features are adjustable to complement your surroundings. Each earbud is also equipped with three microphones.

Redmi claims that the earbuds offer up to 9 hours of playtime per charge. The charging case is said to provide a total of up to 36 hours of backup. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro feature low-latency Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. In addition, their dual pairing features enable users to switch between two connected devices.

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro has IP54 water and dust-resistant build. Its in-ear detection feature recognises when users take these buds out and pause media playback. They also sport touch control on the buds.

Redmi Buds 4 specifications, features

The standard Redmi Buds 4 are equipped with 10mm and 6mm drivers. The included three-level ANC technology is said to be capable of attenuating 35 dB of external noise. There are also dual microphones on the earbuds that assist with the ANC feature.

According to the company, these TWS earphones can provide a total backup of up to 30 hours. The earbuds are said to provide up to 6 hours of playtime per charge. The Redmi Buds 4 features low-latency Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, which might be ideal for a smooth gaming experience.

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Redmi Buds 4 Pro price, Redmi Buds 4 Pro specifications, Redmi Buds 4 price, Redmi Buds 4 specifications, Redmi Buds 4, Redmi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
SWIFT Lays Out Blueprint for Central Bank Digital Currency Network After 8-Month Experiment

Related Stories

Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Buds 4 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, ANC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Announced: Details Here
  2. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  3. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: All Details
  4. Redmi Pad First Impressions: The New Affordable Android Tablet Champ?
  5. Oppo A17 With MediaTek Helio G35, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  7. No Charge on RuPay Credit Card UPI Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000, NPCI Says
  8. Oppo A77s With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Xiaomi 12T Series With 5,000mAH Battery, 120W HyperCharge Unveiled: Details
  10. Nothing Ear Stick True Wireless Earphones to Be Revealed on October 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Chernobyl’s Emily Watson, Harry Potter's Shirley Henderson as Leads: Report
  2. SpaceX to Fly Russian Cosmonaut Anna Kikina to International Space Station Amid Ukraine War
  3. RuPay Credit Card UPI Usage: No Charge for Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000, NPCI Says
  4. Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Buds 4 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, ANC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. SWIFT Lays Out Blueprint for Central Bank Digital Currency Network After 8-Month Experiment
  6. Company of Heroes 3 Release Date Delayed to February 2023
  7. Cross-Chain Bridges, DEXs Have Been Used to Launder $4 Billion Stolen Crypto: Elliptic
  8. VeeFriends NFT Characters to Be Sold as Toys at Macy’s, Toys”R”Us
  9. Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers to Shift Some AirPods, Beats Production to India: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display, 110+ Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.