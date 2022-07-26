Technology News
Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo has 10mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos support.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 26 July 2022 13:10 IST
Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Realme Watch 3 has Bluetooth calling, with a built-in microphone and speaker

Highlights
  • Realme Watch 3 has a 1.8-inch TFT LCD screen
  • There is ENC, but no ANC on the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo
  • Realme Buds Wireless 2S has Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity

Realme Watch 3 smartwatch, Buds Air 3 Neo true wireless earphones, and Buds Wireless 2S neckband-style wireless earphones have been launched in India. The new products are part of Realme's growing range of accessories and gadgets made to serve as companion devices to smartphones, and are priced affordably. The Realme Watch 3 has a major feature addition in the form of Bluetooth calling functionality, while the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo have support for Dolby Atmos audio. The Realme Buds Wireless 2S will be priced affordably, and will promise reliable and stable connectivity thanks to Bluetooth 5.3.

Also launched alongside these products is the Realme Flat Monitor and Realme Pad X tablet. All of the newly launched products will be going on sale across Realme's official retail channels in the coming days.

Realme Watch 3 price and availability

The Realme Watch 3 is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India, but will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. The device goes on sale on August 3, and can be purchased on Flipkart, the Realme online store, and select stores.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S price and availability

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo are priced at Rs. 1,999 in India, while the Buds Wireless 2S are available for Rs. 1,499. However, both of these products will be available at introductory prices of Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 1,299 respectively. The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores from July 27. The Buds Wireless 2S will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores from July 26.

Realme Watch 3 specifications and features

Realme's latest smartwatch, the Watch 3's key feature is Bluetooth calling, thanks to a built-in microphone and speaker system. Once paired, the Realme Watch 3 can function the same as a hands-free speaker device for your smartphone, while on your wrist. Additionally, the device has a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD touch screen, with a resolution of 240x286 pixels.

The smartwatch is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, and has sensors for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and step and sleep tracking, with over 110 fitness modes for workout tracking. There is a 340mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to seven days per charge. The companion app allows users to download additional watch faces for the Realme Watch 3, with over 100 watch faces available.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S specifications and features

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo are an affordable version of the recently launched Realme Buds Air 3 (Review), which a slightly different feature set. There is no active noise cancellation on the Neo headset, but there is environmental noise cancellation for better performance on calls. Additionally, the new earphones have Dolby Atmos support.

There are some notable design changes as well, including a translucent lid for the charging case, and shorter stems on the earpieces. The Realme Buds Air Neo 3 have 10mm dynamic drivers, touch controls, and a claimed battery life of up to seven hours on the earpieces and 30 hours in total with the charging case, with USB Type-C charging.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2S are available in two colours - black-yellow and blue - and have 11.2mm dynamic drivers. There is Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, ENC for calls, dual-device fast switching, and app support as well.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
