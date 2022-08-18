Realme TechLife Buds T100 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Thursday. The new audio offerings from Realme's TechLife brand were unveiled alongside the Realme 9i 5G smartphone. The latest addition to the brand's earbuds portfolio comes with an ergonomic design with dual tones and feature 10mm dynamic drivers. The Realme TechLife Buds T100 have environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature. They are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. Realme claims that its new TWS earbuds can offer a total of up to 28 hours of playback time along with the charging case.

Realme TechLife Buds T100 price in India, availability

The new Realme TechLife Buds T100 are priced at Rs. 1,499. They are offered in Pop White and Punk Black colour options. The earbuds will go on sale starting 12pm IST on August 24 in India via the company website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other Realme retail stores with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1,299.

Realme will make the earbuds available in Jazz Blue and Rock Red colour options later this year.

Realme TechLife Buds T100 specifications

On the specifications front, the Realme TechLife Buds T100 have an AirPods like stem design and are powered by 10mm drivers with titanium-plated diaphragms. They feature AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for improved audio on calls. They are powered by the 2500IUC chip.

The new Realme TechLife Buds T100 offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. The earbuds have an IPX5-rated body that is dust- and water-resistant and have a lightweight ergonomic design. Further, they can deliver a latency rate of up to 88 milliseconds for gaming.

The earbuds have touch-enabled buttons to answer or reject calls, control volume, and skip tracks. The Realme TechLife Buds T100 can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via the Realme Link app. Using the volume enhancer functionality in the app, the volume of the device can be increased to 102dB from 97dB. There is also Google Fast Pair support.

Realme says the Realme TechLife Buds T100 earbuds alone can provide up to six hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 28 hours of playtime. Further, the Realme TechLife Buds T100 are claimed to offer up to two hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The case can be charged via the bundled USB Type-C cable. Each earbud weighs 4.1 grams.