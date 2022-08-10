Realme TechLife Buds T100 are all set to launch in India on August 18, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced through a dedicated landing page on its website. The new audio device will debut under Realme's TechLife brand and is teased to feature 10mm dynamic drivers. The Realme TechLife Buds T100 are said to deliver up to 28 hours of playtime on a single charge. They will be offered in two colour options. Realme's most recent audio offering in India is the Buds Air 3 Neo true wireless earphones, which were launched last month.

The launch of Realme TechLife Buds T100 is scheduled to take place on August 18 at 11.30pm IST. Realme has created a dedicated microsite on its India website to tease the arrival. The pricing details of the upcoming earbuds are unknown at this moment.

The Realme TechLife Buds T100 are teased to come in two different colour options with an ergonomic design. They will come equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers. Further, the battery of Realme TechLife Buds T100 is claimed to offer up to 28 hours of playback time on a single charge along with the case.

As mentioned, last month Realme announced the Buds Air 3 Neo true wireless earphones in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. They are offered in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options.

The Realme Buds Air Neo 3 have 10mm dynamic drivers and come with touch enabled-controls. They have Dolby Atmos support and Bluetooth V5.2 connectivity. The audio device is claimed to offer a battery life of up to seven hours on the earpieces and up to 30 hours in total with the charging case, with USB Type-C charging. The Realme Buds Air Neo 3 feature IPX5 water resistance, which prevents damage from rain, water, and sweat up to a limit.