Realme TechLife Buds N100 Earphones Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme TechLife Buds N100 price in India is set at Rs. 1,299.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 March 2022 11:15 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme TechLife Buds N100 are available in Black and Grey colours

Highlights
  • Realme TechLife Buds N100 feature 9.2mm dynamic bass driver
  • The earbuds offer up to 17 hours of playback time
  • Realme TechLife Buds N100 carry a silicone neckband

Realme TechLife Buds N100 will go on sale in India for the first time at 12pm today. The latest neckband-style earbuds from the Chinese smartphone brand will be available to purchase via the official Realme India website as well as Flipkart. Realme TechLife Buds N100 and Realme TechLife Watch S100 were launched in the country last week as the company's latest devices under its TechLife brand alongside the Realme 9 5G smartphone series. The earphones have a 9.2mm dynamic driver and are offered in two different colour options. Realme TechLife Buds N100 are said to offer up to 17 hours of playback time as well.

Realme TechLife Buds N100 price in India, availability, launch offers

Realme TechLife Buds N100 price in India has been set at Rs. 1,299. They are offered in Black and Grey colour options. The earbuds will be available to purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and select retail stores in the country starting 12pm (noon) on March 15.

Customers can avail of a five percent cashback while purchasing the Realme TechLife Buds N100 on Flipkart using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.

Realme TechLife Buds N100 specifications, features

Realme TechLife Buds N100 come with an ear-wing design with a neckband that is made of silicone. The neckband-style earbuds feature a 9.2mm dynamic bass driver that is arranged in a metal sound chamber. The earbuds come with a Magnetic Bluetooth Connection feature that offers auto-connecting with the paired smartphone when the magnetically attached earpieces are separated. Users can keep the earpieces together when not in use. Realme TechLife Buds N100 feature IPX4 water-resistance, which prevents damage from rain, water, and sweat up to a limit. The earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and have a range of 10 metres. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. The earbuds are rated to deliver up to 17 hours of audio playback time on a single charge.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme TechLife Buds N100, Realme TechLife Buds N100 Price in India, Realme TechLife Buds N100 Specifications, Realme, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
