Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earphones With Dolby Atmos, 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones come with a transparent case.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 March 2022 18:32 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones comes in multiple colourways, including a Green option

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones get 10mm drivers
  • They feature AI-powered ENC for enhanced calling experience
  • Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones are rated IPX4 for water resistance

Realme Buds Q2s true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in China on Thursday. They come with features like Dolby Atmos support, a total of 30 hours of battery life, and an AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to remove noise during call. The charging case features a transparent design and the earbuds are equipped with 10mm drivers for bass-driven audio. The earphones, which made their debut alongside the Realme V25 smartphone, have also got an ultra low-latency mode for gaming.

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones price, availability

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones are available for purchase in China at a price of CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,800) in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones specifications

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones come with a transparent “Space Capsule” design (translated). They are equipped with 10mm bass-enhancing drivers. The earphones come with Dolby Atmos audio for a 3D surround sound, and allow users to personalise sound as per their liking. They also feature AI-powered ENC that is claimed to offer a clear calling experience by making use of intelligent noise reduction algorithms. As per Realme, the earphones accurately filter out noise and optimise voice quality.

The Realme Buds Q2s TWS earbuds come with touch-enabled surfaces to control music and calling. They feature an 88ms ultra low-latency mode for synchronisation of game sound and picture. The earphones are rated IPX4 for water resistance and come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Customers can use the Realme Link app for more control on the sound output.

As far as battery is concerned, the Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 7 hours of playtime on a full charge and a total of 30 hours of battery life including its charging case. The earphones come with fast charging technology, and Realme says a quick 15-minute charge via its USB Type-C port can deliver up to 3 hours of playtime.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Realme Buds Q2s TWS, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Price, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Russia Should Not Be Able Use Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Sanctions, US Lawmakers Urge Treasury
Oppo Reveals India, Global Rollout Plan for Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 for March

Comment
 
 

