Realme Buds Q2s true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in China on Thursday. They come with features like Dolby Atmos support, a total of 30 hours of battery life, and an AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to remove noise during call. The charging case features a transparent design and the earbuds are equipped with 10mm drivers for bass-driven audio. The earphones, which made their debut alongside the Realme V25 smartphone, have also got an ultra low-latency mode for gaming.

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones price, availability

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones are available for purchase in China at a price of CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,800) in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones specifications

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones come with a transparent “Space Capsule” design (translated). They are equipped with 10mm bass-enhancing drivers. The earphones come with Dolby Atmos audio for a 3D surround sound, and allow users to personalise sound as per their liking. They also feature AI-powered ENC that is claimed to offer a clear calling experience by making use of intelligent noise reduction algorithms. As per Realme, the earphones accurately filter out noise and optimise voice quality.

The Realme Buds Q2s TWS earbuds come with touch-enabled surfaces to control music and calling. They feature an 88ms ultra low-latency mode for synchronisation of game sound and picture. The earphones are rated IPX4 for water resistance and come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Customers can use the Realme Link app for more control on the sound output.

As far as battery is concerned, the Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 7 hours of playtime on a full charge and a total of 30 hours of battery life including its charging case. The earphones come with fast charging technology, and Realme says a quick 15-minute charge via its USB Type-C port can deliver up to 3 hours of playtime.