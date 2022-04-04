Realme Buds Air 3 specifications have been detailed on Flipkart ahead of the official launch taking place this week. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are rated to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life — five hours more than the Realme Buds 2 — when using with the charging case. The Realme Buds Air 3 also come with an active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 42 decibels (dB). This is an upgrade over the ANC of up to 25dB available on the last-generation Realme Buds Air model. Realme Buds Air 3 price in India details have also been teased.

Flipkart has listed the Realme Buds Air 3 with a price tag of Rs. 5,999. This is expected to be the maximum retail price (MRP) of the earbuds as the company itself is teasing on its website that the earbuds will be available under the Rs. 4,000 price segment. There will also be a Rs. 500 discount that will be applicable on the launch day.

Last year, the Realme Buds Air 2 were launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 3,299. The Realme Buds Air 3 debuted in Europe in February at EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,000).

Realme Buds Air 3 specifications

Flipkart has listed the Realme Buds Air 3 with its detailed pricing details. The earbuds will come with 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers and include dual microphones backed by an environmental noise cancellation algorithm. You will also get ANC of up to 42dB, the Flipkart listing shows.

Just like the Buds Air 2, the Realme Buds Air 3 will have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The earbuds will also come with features including Dual Device Pairing and Smart Wear Detection with Google Fast Pair support. Further, there will be Dolby Audio support on supported devices.

The Realme Buds Air 3 will have an IPX5-rated water-resistant build. The earbuds will also come with a Super Low Latency Gaming Mode.

Flipkart's listing shows that the Realme Buds Air 3 will have a De-wind Design to help enhance noise cancellation by preventing wind-induced vibrations. The earbuds will also include a Game Mode to deliver a latency rate of as low as 88 milliseconds and a Transparency Mode for hearing ambient noises simultaneously while playing back music.

The Realme Buds Air 3 case will pack a 460mAh battery, which is the same capacity that we have on the case available with the Buds Air 2. However, the new model is rated to offer a total of up to 30 days of battery life, with one hour of charging time. The earbuds also have fast charging support to deliver 100 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charge, Flipkart shows on its listing.

In terms of dimensions and weight, the Realme Buds Air 3 measure 110.5x103x39.6mm and weigh 57 grams. The Buds Air 2, on the other hand, has 57x60x24mm of dimensions and 42.7 grams of weight.

The Realme Buds Air 3 launch in India is taking place on Thursday, April 7 — alongside the Realme 9, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme Book Prime, and the Realme Smart TV Stick.

