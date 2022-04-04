Technology News
  • Realme Buds Air 3 Specifications Appear in Detail on Flipkart Ahead of April 7 Launch

Realme Buds Air 3 Specifications Appear in Detail on Flipkart Ahead of April 7 Launch

Realme Buds Air 3 price in India has been listed on Flipkart that could be the MRP of the earbuds.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 April 2022 17:27 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Realme India

Realme Buds Air 3 will be slightly heavier than the Buds Air 2

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 3 has been listed on Flipkart ahead of launch
  • The new Realme earbuds will offer ANC of up to 42dB
  • Realme Buds Air 3 will come with 10mm drivers

Realme Buds Air 3 specifications have been detailed on Flipkart ahead of the official launch taking place this week. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are rated to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life — five hours more than the Realme Buds 2 — when using with the charging case. The Realme Buds Air 3 also come with an active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 42 decibels (dB). This is an upgrade over the ANC of up to 25dB available on the last-generation Realme Buds Air model. Realme Buds Air 3 price in India details have also been teased.

Flipkart has listed the Realme Buds Air 3 with a price tag of Rs. 5,999. This is expected to be the maximum retail price (MRP) of the earbuds as the company itself is teasing on its website that the earbuds will be available under the Rs. 4,000 price segment. There will also be a Rs. 500 discount that will be applicable on the launch day.

Last year, the Realme Buds Air 2 were launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 3,299. The Realme Buds Air 3 debuted in Europe in February at EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,000).

Realme Buds Air 3 specifications

Flipkart has listed the Realme Buds Air 3 with its detailed pricing details. The earbuds will come with 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers and include dual microphones backed by an environmental noise cancellation algorithm. You will also get ANC of up to 42dB, the Flipkart listing shows.

Just like the Buds Air 2, the Realme Buds Air 3 will have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The earbuds will also come with features including Dual Device Pairing and Smart Wear Detection with Google Fast Pair support. Further, there will be Dolby Audio support on supported devices.

The Realme Buds Air 3 will have an IPX5-rated water-resistant build. The earbuds will also come with a Super Low Latency Gaming Mode.

Flipkart's listing shows that the Realme Buds Air 3 will have a De-wind Design to help enhance noise cancellation by preventing wind-induced vibrations. The earbuds will also include a Game Mode to deliver a latency rate of as low as 88 milliseconds and a Transparency Mode for hearing ambient noises simultaneously while playing back music.

The Realme Buds Air 3 case will pack a 460mAh battery, which is the same capacity that we have on the case available with the Buds Air 2. However, the new model is rated to offer a total of up to 30 days of battery life, with one hour of charging time. The earbuds also have fast charging support to deliver 100 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charge, Flipkart shows on its listing.

In terms of dimensions and weight, the Realme Buds Air 3 measure 110.5x103x39.6mm and weigh 57 grams. The Buds Air 2, on the other hand, has 57x60x24mm of dimensions and 42.7 grams of weight.

The Realme Buds Air 3 launch in India is taking place on Thursday, April 7 — alongside the Realme 9, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme Book Prime, and the Realme Smart TV Stick.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme Buds Air 3 price in India, Realme Buds Air 3 specifications, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
EU Extends Ban on Mobile Roaming Fees for Another 10 Years

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.