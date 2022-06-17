Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Realme Buds Air 3 to Be Manufactured in India as Company Invests Nearly Rs. 27 Crore for Local Production

Realme Buds Air 3 to Be Manufactured in India as Company Invests Nearly Rs. 27 Crore for Local Production

The local production of the Realme Buds Air 3 will create up to 1,000 employment opportunities in India, the company said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 June 2022 13:01 IST
Realme Buds Air 3 to Be Manufactured in India as Company Invests Nearly Rs. 27 Crore for Local Production

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme Buds Air 3 were launched in India in April

Highlights
  • Realme has partnered with KHY Electronics for local production
  • The Noida-based manufacturer is also producing Realme watches
  • Realme is claimed to have invested Rs. 300 crore for phone manufacturing

Realme Buds Air 3 will now be manufactured in India, the Chinese company revealed on Friday. The company announced an investment of Rs. 26.8 crore to locally produce its latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in the country. It has extended its partnership with Noida-based manufacturer KHY Electronics for the production of the Realme Buds Air 3. The earbuds debuted in the country in April. Last year, Realme partnered with the local manufacturer to produce its smartwatches in the country.

The investment for kicking off the local production of the Realme Buds Air 3 will create up to 1,000 employment opportunities in India, the company said in a statement.

KHY Electronics is already producing devices including the Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless models at its Noida factory.

The Realme Buds Air 3 are touted to become the first locally-produced active noise cancellation (ANC) TWS earbuds in the country. Launched earlier this year, the earbuds come at a price of Rs. 3,999 and include features such as 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers as well as up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

"This year, we are working towards achieving 100 percent local production of hearables and wearables as well and meet the burgeoning needs of millions of technology users in the country," said Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India and VP of Realme, in a prepared statement.

Since 2019, Realme is claimed to have invested Rs. 300 crore in establishing eight surface-mount technology (SMT) lines for domestically producing its smartphones in the country. The company has partnered with local manufacturers including Bhagwati Products, Videotex, and KHY Electronics for its domestic manufacturing.

Realme claimed that its investment strategies for local manufacturing practices in India has created over 13,000 jobs.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Buds Air 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Air 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good design, comfortable fit
  • Multi-point connectivity, good connection stability
  • Pleasant, comfortable, and reasonably detailed sound
  • Decent ANC for the price
  • Bad
  • Occasional issues with touch controls
  • Sound is a bit lacking in attack and drive
Read detailed Realme Buds Air 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Buds Air 3, Realme India, Realme, KHY Electronics
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Poco C40 Launched Globally as Most Affordable Poco Smartphone; Packs JR510 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air 3 to Be Manufactured in India as Company Invests Nearly Rs. 27 Crore for Local Production
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch on June 22, Specifications Confirmed
  2. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  3. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC Said to Be in the Works
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Muses on Twitter's Future, Aliens in Call With Company Staff
  2. Realme Buds Air 3 to Be Manufactured in India as Company Invests Nearly Rs. 27 Crore for Local Production
  3. Poco C40 Launched Globally as Most Affordable Poco Smartphone; Packs JR510 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Moto Razr 3 Price in Europe Tipped, Said to Come in Single Colour Option
  5. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Date Set for June 22, 6,000mAh Battery Confirmed
  6. Made in India Smartphone Shipments Grew 7 Percent YoY in Q1 2022, Oppo Led the Market: Report
  7. Elon Musk a 'Distraction', Group of SpaceX Employees Allegedly Complain in Letter
  8. Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: All the Best Offers on Phones, Electronics
  10. Apple Faces GBP 750 Million Lawsuit Over iPhone Software Update in the UK
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.