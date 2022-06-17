Realme Buds Air 3 will now be manufactured in India, the Chinese company revealed on Friday. The company announced an investment of Rs. 26.8 crore to locally produce its latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in the country. It has extended its partnership with Noida-based manufacturer KHY Electronics for the production of the Realme Buds Air 3. The earbuds debuted in the country in April. Last year, Realme partnered with the local manufacturer to produce its smartwatches in the country.

The investment for kicking off the local production of the Realme Buds Air 3 will create up to 1,000 employment opportunities in India, the company said in a statement.

KHY Electronics is already producing devices including the Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless models at its Noida factory.

The Realme Buds Air 3 are touted to become the first locally-produced active noise cancellation (ANC) TWS earbuds in the country. Launched earlier this year, the earbuds come at a price of Rs. 3,999 and include features such as 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers as well as up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

"This year, we are working towards achieving 100 percent local production of hearables and wearables as well and meet the burgeoning needs of millions of technology users in the country," said Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India and VP of Realme, in a prepared statement.

Since 2019, Realme is claimed to have invested Rs. 300 crore in establishing eight surface-mount technology (SMT) lines for domestically producing its smartphones in the country. The company has partnered with local manufacturers including Bhagwati Products, Videotex, and KHY Electronics for its domestic manufacturing.

Realme claimed that its investment strategies for local manufacturing practices in India has created over 13,000 jobs.