Ptron Tangent Urban Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 60 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Ptron Tangent Urban price is set at Rs. 799.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 18 May 2022 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Ptron

Ptron Tangent Urban weigh 37g and have a metallic finish ABS body

Highlights
  • Ptron Tangent Urban are targeted at urban youth
  • Ptron Tangent Urban are available in three colours
  • New Ptron earphones support USB Type-C quick charging

Ptron Tangent Urban neckband-style wireless earphones for gaming and entertainment have been launched in India. They are claimed to offer up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge. The latest offering by Ptron comes equipped with DSP Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology (ENCT). The earphones also feature 50ms low latency for better gaming experience, and they have been engineered with Ptron's proprietary AptSense Technology, as per the company. Ptron also said that the new Tangent Urban earphones are targeted at urban youth.

Ptron Tangent Urban price, availability in India

The Ptron Tangent Urban earphones are priced at Rs. 799, and are available for purchase in India on Amazon. Along with this, Ptron is offering the new neckband-style earphones to the first 100 customers for Rs. 99. Ptron is offering the Tangent Urban in three colours: Fav Black, Magic Blue, and Ocean Green.

Ptron Tangent Urban specifications

The Ptron Tangent Urban earphones are claimed to have a playtime of up to 60 hours of playtime. They come with a 400mAh battery which can be charged in up to 2 hours, as per the company. For gaming and audio, the neckband-style earphones sport 50ms low latency with company's proprietary AptSense Technology. The earphones also get DSP ENCT for noise cancellation.

The Ptron Tangent Urban earphones are fitted with 10mm Dynamic Bass Boost drivers with TrueSonic Bass Boost Technology. They are water resistant and come with IPX4 rating for their magnetic locking ear-tips. The earphones feature Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity, weigh 37 grams and have a metallic finish ABS body. 

The earphones support quick charging via a USB Type-C port, and they are claimed to offer up to 4 hours of playback time with 10 minutes of charging. There are buttons mounted on the Ptron Tangent Urban earphones to control music, calls, and voice assistant. 

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
