Ptron Tangent Duo Neckband Earphones With Upto 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details

Ptron Tangent Duo are available for a launch price of Rs. 499.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 29 July 2022 18:46 IST
Photo Credit: Ptron

The Ptron Tangent Duo have an IPX4-rate water-resistant design

Highlights
  • Ptron Tangent Duo come in Fav Black, Grey, Magic Blue, Ocean Green
  • These neckband earphones feature 13mm drivers, AAC Codec audio
  • The Ptron Tangent Duo sport multi-function controls, in-line mic

Ptron launched its neckband wireless Bluetooth earphones Ptron Tangent Duo in India on Friday. The magnetic earbuds and tangle-resistant cable allow you to easily carry and store these earphones. They are equipped with large 13mm drivers that deliver immersive stereo sound. The company claims that the Ptron Tangent Duo can offer up to 24 hours of playtime per charge. These neckband earphones have a sturdy design that offers IPX4-rated water resistance. They are equipped with a 200mAh battery and support USB Type-C fast charging.

Ptron Tangent Duo price, availability

The Ptron Tangent Duo are available on Amazon at a launch price of Rs. 499. These Ptron earphones come in Fav Black, Grey, Magic Blue, and Ocean Green colours.

Ptron Tangent Duo specifications, features

These neckband earphones are equipped with 13mm drivers and AAC Codec audio for extra bass, and clear mids and treble. The Ptron Tangent Duo support Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity for a lag-free listening experience. The earphones support dual device pairing and are widely compatible with Android and iOS devices. They are claimed to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

The earbuds have a sturdy metal housing with passive noise cancelling design. The Ptron Tangent Duo are designed to be IPX4 water resistant. The neckband earphones are equipped with multi-function controls and an in-line HD microphone for managing calls and music. These earphones are also compatible with voice assistants like Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

The Ptron Tangent Duo pack a 200mAh battery that is said to provide up to 24 hours of playtime. Ptron also claims that a quick 10-minute charge can provide up to 3 hours of backup. Overall, these neckband earphones are said to take up to 80 minutes to get fully charged.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
