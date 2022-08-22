Technology News
Ptron Musicbot Evo Soundbar With 10-Hour Playtime Launched in India

Ptron Musicbot Evo features two full-range speakers with a total 10W output.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 August 2022 16:00 IST
Ptron Musicbot Evo Soundbar With 10-Hour Playtime Launched in India

Photo Credit: Ptron

The Ptron Musicbot Evo sports a compact cylindrical design, metal grille

Highlights
  • Ptron Musicbot Evo is 38.7x6.5x6.5cm in dimensions
  • This soundbar features an integrated control for volume control, more
  • The Ptron Musicbot Evo supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity

Ptron launched the Ptron Musicbot Evo soundbar in India on Monday. It sports a sleek and compact cylindrical design with a metallic front grille. This soundbar is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of uninterrupted playtime per charge. It packs 52mm drivers that deliver thumping bass. The Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity allows you to wirelessly connect this soundbar to TVs, laptops, tablets, and more. There is also a control panel on the soundbar for adjusting volume, selecting tracks, and playing/ pausing music.

Ptron Musicbot Evo price in India, availability

The Ptron Musicbot Evo will be available to purchase in India from August 23 at a launch price of Rs. 999 via Flipkart.

Ptron Musicbot Evo specifications, features

This Ptron soundbar features two full-range speakers with 52mm drivers. It delivers a total audio output of 10W with a signal-to-noise ratio of 95dB. Its 1,200mAh battery is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of uninterrupted playtime. The Ptron Musicbot Evo has a compact design that measures 38.7x6.5x6.5cm.

It supports Bluetooth v5.0 streaming and is said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres. In addition, users can pair two Ptron Musicbot Evo soundbars for an amplified listening experience. In addition, it features 3.5mm, AUX, and USB ports as well as a TF card slot.

The Ptron Musicbot Evo soundbar has an integrated control panel allowing users to adjust volume, select tracks, and play/pause music. This soundbar has a lightweight ABS material body with a front metal grille.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Connection Wireless
Configuration Stereo (2 Channel)
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
