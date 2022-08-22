Ptron Musicbot Evo Soundbar With 10-Hour Playtime Launched in India

Ptron launched the Ptron Musicbot Evo soundbar in India on Monday. It sports a sleek and compact cylindrical design with a metallic front grille. This soundbar is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of uninterrupted playtime per charge. It packs 52mm drivers that deliver thumping bass. The Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity allows you to wirelessly connect this soundbar to TVs, laptops, tablets, and more. There is also a control panel on the soundbar for adjusting volume, selecting tracks, and playing/ pausing music.

Ptron Musicbot Evo price in India, availability

The Ptron Musicbot Evo will be available to purchase in India from August 23 at a launch price of Rs. 999 via Flipkart.

Ptron Musicbot Evo specifications, features

This Ptron soundbar features two full-range speakers with 52mm drivers. It delivers a total audio output of 10W with a signal-to-noise ratio of 95dB. Its 1,200mAh battery is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of uninterrupted playtime. The Ptron Musicbot Evo has a compact design that measures 38.7x6.5x6.5cm.

It supports Bluetooth v5.0 streaming and is said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres. In addition, users can pair two Ptron Musicbot Evo soundbars for an amplified listening experience. In addition, it features 3.5mm, AUX, and USB ports as well as a TF card slot.

The Ptron Musicbot Evo soundbar has an integrated control panel allowing users to adjust volume, select tracks, and play/pause music. This soundbar has a lightweight ABS material body with a front metal grille.

